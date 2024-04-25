Scholarship For 2024 Graduate Honors Robby Spanbauer

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When the Anthony Wayne High School Class of 2024 walks across the stage during the Saturday, May 18 graduation ceremony, Robby Spanbauer will be there in spirit.

While he passed away in March 2021 after a five-year battle with cancer, his memory has lived on with his friends and classmates, teachers and family members – who are pooling together funds for a one-time Robby “Bo” Spanbauer Scholarship.

“We decided to do this one time because he would have graduated this year,” said his mom, Lisa. “We appreciate the chance to honor Robby and to help a student who is kind, participates in helping the community, loves sports and animals, does gaming to connect with friends and has dreams for their future.”

Those qualities were the criteria for the scholarship applications, which Jim and Lisa Spanbauer are sorting through, along with Robby’s fifth-grade teacher Sarah LeSage. A total of 32 applications were received and up to three scholarships will be awarded, depending on the the amount collected by Wednesday, May 1.

Robby wanted to become an engineer, and the Spanbauers hope that the scholarship recipients will go on to succeed in a related career.

“He loved math, but he did well in other subjects. He could read something and just know it,” Lisa said.

Even as he missed school for doctors’ appointments, therapies and hospital stays, Robby kept his high GPA through studying and getting tutored by teachers from Monclova Primary School and Fallen Timbers Middle School. Lisa credits the dedication of Monclova principal Betsy Murry, teachers Lisa Dick and LeSage, and tutors Dolores Young and Krista Hertzfeld, among others, for supporting Robby through the years.

“Robby had an awesome personality and a desire to just be present,” said LeSage. “He looked for the best in people and he loved his family immensely.”

He also loved his dog, Bo, which is why a love of animals was one factor in the scholarship application. Robby was an active gamer, and that was how he kept in touch with friends he met through school, Scouts and sports.

“I’ve seen many of his friends through the years, and I’m still connected to some of the parents,” Lisa said, adding that Robby’s sister, Katie – a sophomore at Anthony Wayne High School – also knows many of his friends. “All of them are sweet, good kids.”

At first, Lisa said it was too difficult to think about a scholarship, but working with Murry, the family began honoring each year a Monclova student who is hardworking, humble and has faced challenges. This year’s recipient will be announced during a fourth-grade bridging ceremony next month.

“The school and the community have been so supportive,” Lisa said, noting that staff members collected funds to help the family through a financially devastating situation as Robby went through expensive treatments.

This year has been hard, knowing that Robby would have lived his senior year to the fullest, attending events and preparing for college. Going to his friends’ graduation parties will be too difficult, Lisa admits, but providing his peers with a scholarship to live out his dream is a step toward healing.

For those who would like to donate to the scholarship fund, checks can be made out to Anthony Wayne Local Schools with Robby’s name in the memo and dropped off at Monclova Primary School at 8035 Monclova Rd. or the board office at 9565 Bucher Rd. Funds can also be sent via Venmo to LeSage.