Runners To Return To Uptown Maumee For Annual Holiday Hustle 5K Race

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Holiday Hustle 5K, 1.5-mile Fun Walk and Elf Fun Run 1K return to Maumee on Sunday, November 26.

The annual 5K race and 1.5-mile walk begin at 5:15 p.m., with a 1K fun run for children 12 and under taking off prior to the start of the race at 4:45 p.m. The races are presented by the Maumee Senior Center.

“The Holiday Hustle is a large fundraiser for the senior center, and it kicks off the holiday season,” said executive director Malinda Ruble.

Registration is $25.00 for the 5K race and 1.5-mile walk. To register early, visit https://toledoarea.enmotive.com and select 2023 Holiday Hustle. Race-day registration is $30.00. Those who are registered by Saturday, November 18 are also guaranteed a Holiday Hustle shirt.

The Elf Fun Run 1K is $10.00. Race-day registration will be held at the Maumee Indoor Theater, 601 Conant St., from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

“We should be done around 6:00 p.m. and the parade will follow,” Ruble said.

During the Elf Fun Run 1K, the children will attempt to cross the finish line before the holiday elf. The first 50 finishers will receive a prize.

After the 5K and 1.5-mile walk, awards will be presented to the winning overall male/female, overall master and grand master along with awards for each age group.

Additionally, runners and walkers are encouraged to dress up in a holiday theme. Awards will be presented to the best illuminated, cutest, race director’s choice and most creative holiday costume.

“This is just a really nice experience for the community,” Ruble said.

Runners will follow a portion of the parade route and children will run down Conant Street, so parade-watchers can cheer everyone on.

“Everyone has just been very supportive of this over the years and it’s a really nice time,” Ruble said.

In order to host the event, collaboration with the city of Maumee is needed, Ruble added.

“We get wonderful support from the city of Maumee. The police are wonderful with handling traffic, the city crews are great setting up the barricades and the theater allows us to rent the facility so the event is possible,” she noted.

The schools provide support along with several sponsors, including Second Sole, which supplies much of the necessary equipment.

“We just want everyone to come up and enjoy a nice evening and cheer our runners on,” Ruble said.

In addition to the race, the Maumee Uptown Business Association will host the 21st annual Holiday Light Parade following the races.

Parade details are available at maumeeuptown.com/holiday-light-parade.