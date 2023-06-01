Rolf Park Pool Opens For The Season On Friday

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Rolf Park Pool opens to Maumee residents on Friday, June 2, and they will be able to purchase season passes and day passes at the pool.

For the past three seasons, the pool has been open to Maumee residents and families with children who attend Maumee City Schools.

According to Rolf Park Pool manager Holly Farthing, the pool, which is funded by Maumee city tax dollars, made the shift to Maumee residents and school district families only for a number of reasons.

“The pool was very crowded, and a lot of residents didn’t even want to use the pool, even though they were paying for it,” Farthing explained.

Families who attend Maumee City Schools are included to make sure the students have the opportunity to spend the summer with their friends, Farthing added.

Decisions are made by the city, and Farthing’s job is to help implement the policies and make sure things run smoothly.

“I’m here to make sure everyone has a good experience when they come to the pool and enjoy their summer together,” Farthing said.

Prices for pool memberships and daily passes are the same as last year, Farthing added.

Pool memberships are $95.00 for an individual, $160 for families of two, $220 for a family of three, $250 for a family of four and $290 for a family of five.

A single pool membership for seniors who are 65 and up is $80.00, and a spouse who is 65 and up can also purchase an additional pass for $70.00, instead of the couple purchasing a pass for a family of two, Farthing said.

“There is an add-on swimmer, such as a babysitter. The family still has a membership and say they have a babysitter or grandma – someone that’s going to take them to the pull often – they can purchase that for $110,” Farthing added.

A day pass is $10.00 for a person 48 inches or taller and $5.00 for individuals under 48 inches, without a resident ID card. It is $5.00 for those 48 inches and taller and $3.00 for those under 48 inches with a resident ID card.

“If you want to purchase a resident ID card, you can purchase one for a one-time fee of $10.00. You show proof of residency that one time and then the next time you come, you just have to show that card and your daily pass price will drop,” Farthing said. “It makes it easier if people don’t want to buy a membership and they also don’t want to keep providing proof of residency.”

There is a limit of 10 day passes per person for the season.

Everyone who purchases a pass, whether it is a day pass or pool membership, must present proof of residency or show that they attend school with the district.

“They can present their driver’s license with their current address on it, a utility bill – water, electrical – as long as it proves their address. Students or children who do not have identification, they can show their report cards, they can show PowerSchool,” Farthing said. “We just need to have some proof to check.”

Families who purchase a pool membership, however, can purchase a guest pass and bring friends or family members who do not reside within the city.

“A family that has purchased a membership can now purchase a guest pass for $75.00. It gets 10 punches, so that means I can invite family from out of town or friends that don’t live in the Maumee school district, and they can buy up to three of those in a season,” Farthing explained.

The member must be present for their guests to use the guest pass, and multiple guests can come at once. Each guest will be one “punch” on the card.

Passes and concession stand items must be paid for using credit cards, as no cash is accepted.

Similar to recent years, guests are not permitted to bring in pool toys, balls or similar to the pool grounds. Coolers, food and drinks are also not permitted. Guests are allowed to bring in bottled water.

“If they do bring food, they have to leave it in their car, but they can go back to their car and eat it and return. They’ll just have their hand stamped,” Farthing said.

An additional policy requires patrons to sign a waiver before using the pool. For safety reasons, patrons are required to wear swimsuits.

Swimming lessons will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays with the first session on June 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29 at 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. and again at 7:00 to 7:30 p.m. The second session will be offered on July 11, 13, 18, 20, 25 and 27 from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 to 7:30 p.m.

“If they have a membership, their price is $35.00 per kid. If they do not have a membership, it is $50.00 per kid,” Farthing said.

Updates on the pool and what is happening at it can also be found on the city of Maumee’s Facebook page and at maumee.org.

“We just want everyone to come, have a good time and enjoy the awesome facilities that Maumee offers,” Farthing said.

The Rolf Park Pool is located at 2115 Cass Rd. in Maumee and is open from noon to 7:00 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from noon to 6:00 p.m. on the weekend. Special hours will be noon to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4.

The tentative closing date for the pool is Saturday, August 12, with hours from noon to 6:00 p.m.