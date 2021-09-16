Roche De Boeuf Festival Returns With A Bang

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — The Roche de Boeuf Festival’s return to Waterville is guaranteed to be a blast.

The parade starts with a cannon blast at 10:00 a.m. and guests of the Saturday, September 25 festival will also be treated to the sounds of the Anthony Wayne Marching Generals, music on three stages of entertainment and historical re-enactors shooting off black-powder rifles.

Canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Roche de Boeuf Festival is marking its 48th anniversary with favorites from years past as well as a few new activities, including a beer garden, said Waterville Chamber of Commerce executive director Corina Pfleghaar.

“We’ll have a beer garden set up in the intersection of Farnsworth and South River Road,” Pfleghaar said. “You can enjoy a beer, seltzer or hard coffee. It’s right by the main stage, where we’ll have J.T. Hayden and Ice Cream Militia performing.”

The clock tower stage will feature Bliss and the Tammy and Dan Acoustic Duo, while the stage behind Peddlers Alley will feature dancers from Dance Center of Northwest Ohio and other area studios.

“We’ll have plenty of mascots roaming around this year,” Pfleghaar said. The Mud Hens’ Muddy and Muddonna, the Anthony Wayne General and mascots from Kingston and Karnik will also be wandering the festival.

The Waterville Historical Society (WHS) will open the Robbins House and Sargent House on South River Road, where members of Red Bear Trading Company will set up and demonstrate a variety of trades and skills from the days of pioneers and fur traders. Representatives from other historical sites and authors of historical books will also be on hand.

The WHS offerings also include a timeline of American flags from the founding of the United States through today, set up along the roadway. Military re-enactors will be firing black-powder rifles at noon, 1:00, 2:00 and 3:00 p.m. and the Springfield High School Jr. ROTC drill team will demonstrate their skills following the parade, said society vice president Julia Wiley.

The parade steps off at 10:00 a.m. with a blast of the cannon by Mike Weisen-berger, who will set up the cast-iron cannon on the patio of Wakeman Hall.

“I put black powder in it, wadding and light it. Someone gives me a hand signal and ‘kaboom,’” he said. “If you don’t like loud noises, don’t get too close.”

Led by grand marshal Nancy Davidson, the Whitehouse American Legion honor guard and the Anthony Wayne Marching Generals, the parade will feature over 50 floats, including local police, fire and businesses, passing out candy to those along the parade.

Beginning at 9:00 a.m. more than 155 booths will be filled with nonprofit organizations, crafters, food trucks and area businesses. The Rue des Artistes, on North Second Street, will feature fine artists selling painting, photography, sculpture, jewelry and much more, said Anthony Wayne Area Arts Commission vice president Lisa Exner.

The annual Roche de Boeuf Car Show is rolling back into the Shawn’s Irish Tavern parking lot at the corner of South Third Street and South Street. Cars from the early 1900s to present will include Corvettes and vehicles from America, Europe and Asia, as well as trucks and 4x4s. Registration forms and more information is available online at www.watervillechamber.com.

The fun continues until 5:00 p.m., and those attending can take advantage of free parking and a shuttle from Waterville Plaza, 1300 Michigan Ave., at the corner of Waterville-Monclova Road. Shuttles will run continuously except at 10:00 a.m. during the parade.