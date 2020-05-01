River Road Access Re-Opens Near Side Cut Metropark

Side Cut Metropark is much easier to access now that River Road is open.

On April 24, Maumee Mayor Rich Carr lifted the order that closed the road between Ford Street and Jerome Road.

“The walleye run is virtually over and I know people want to get out,” Carr said.

Carr issued the order closing the road on April 6 after hearing concerns from local health officials that social distancing was being ignored by the many fishermen who have lined the banks of the Maumee River for the annual walleye run. During the COVID-19 pandemic, practicing social distancing is among the most basic guidelines stipulated to avoid contracting the deadly virus.

“There was no announcement when we opened the road because we figured that people in Maumee would figure it out, which they did. The park was packed last weekend,” he said.

After hearing from local nurses and speaking with St. Luke’s Hospital representatives, law enforcement personnel and Metroparks officials, Carr said he decided that in the best interest of public health, the access points would be closed and no parking would be permitted on city streets. The city did not monitor fishermen who found other access points on the river.

The access point from White Street to the river will remain closed and no- parking rules will also remain in place on city streets for the next few weeks, Carr said.