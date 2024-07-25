Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Jim Spanbauer Takes The Helm Of Waterville Rotary; Preps For Blues, Brews And Brats

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Waterville Rotary Club may be small, but it has a huge impact in not just the Anthony Wayne area, but also around the world.

“We fight above our weight class,” said Jim Spanbauer, who was named president of the club on July 1 – the same day he retired after more than 30 years in the U.S. Air Force and Ohio Air National Guard.

Over the past few months, a team of Waterville Rotarians has been gearing up for the biggest day of the year: the ninth annual Blues, Brews and Brats Festival on Saturday, July 27 in downtown Waterville. With a club membership of 31, it’s all hands on deck to prepare Third Street for an influx of thousands of guests for three national blues acts lined up by Third Street Cigar Records’ owner John Henry.

“It’s a great event and a lot of fun, but at the end of the day, it historically raises $20,000 for us to help the community,” said Spanbauer.

Proceeds from the $20.00 tickets and beer and wine sales will go to funding local organizations like the YMCA, the Anthony Wayne High School Interact Club, scholarships, Nature’s Nursery, Anthony Wayne Youth Foundation and Scout Pack 101. Other funds are being saved for a 2026 centennial project when Waterville Rotary turns 100.

Waterville Rotary focuses on “service above self” while meeting Rotary International priorities, including fighting disease and eradicating polio, promoting peace and conflict resolution, saving mothers and children, supporting education, providing clean water, supporting the environment and growing local economies.

Spanbauer lists some of the programs that Waterville Rotary participates in or leads to meet those goals, such as building beds and making blankets for children, launching the high school Interact Club and the student STRIVE club in addition to providing medical equipment and supplies to developing countries.

New member Sean Crandall is heading up the STRIVE program, which focuses on opportunities for nontraditional high school students to learn about career opportunities. Recently, Spanbauer brought in aircraft mechanics from the 180th Fighter Wing to speak with students.

Stepping into leadership with Waterville Rotary is natural for Spanbauer, who wrapped up his military career as inspector general for the 180th Fighter Wing, investigating complaints, doing inspections and organizing large-scale military readiness exercises.

Born in California, Spanbauer lived in Kansas, Texas, Germany and Virginia before returning to his mother’s hometown of Salem, Ohio in the 1970s. His father, Robert, spent 23 years in the Army, beginning at age 16 when he lied about his age to enlist at the start of the Korean War. Robert was in the battle of Chosin Reservoir as a teen until his superiors learned of his age and sent him home. At 19, Robert re-enlisted and made it a career that included two tours in Vietnam before retiring in 1976.

Jim considered joining the Army like his dad and two brothers, but his father convinced him to enlist in the Air Force after his 1985 high school graduation. He put in almost four years before returning to Ohio with a plan to earn a degree in political science and history from Kent State University using the G.I. Bill.

“I was thinking about law school,” he said.

After earning his bachelor’s degree, Spanbauer eventually realized he missed military service and wanted to return to the Air Force as an officer. Span-bauer then entered the Air Force ROTC program at The University of Akron to become an officer while at the same time pursuing his master’s degree in public administration.

Upon commissioning in 1997 Spanbauer entered active duty to become an intelligence officer. In his career field, he led teams to gather intelligence that he presented to pilots, commanders and senior leaders. During deployments to Bosnia and Iraq and in response to Hurricane Katrina, Spanbauer used his information gathering and managerial skills to support wartime and humanitarian crises.

After being stationed in Louisiana, Spanbauer was selected for special duty at the University of Cincinnati in 2000-2003 to help lead its Air Force ROTC program and be an assistant professor. It was in Cincinnati that he met his wife, Lisa. They later married and she accompanied him on active duty in Virginia. During that time, their son Robby was born. They moved to Monclova Township and the 180th Fighter Wing in 2006.

As he served at the 180th as an intelligence officer, executive officer to the wing commander and inspector general during his over 17 years assigned, Spanbauer said he felt a sense of community. But it was Robby’s five-year battle with pediatric cancer, which ended with his death in March 2021, that gave Spanbauer a different perspective on service.

“People always say, ‘Thank you for your service,’ but sometimes in the military, you don’t clearly see the direct impact of your service on people” he said. “Going through the experiences I did with Robby, it was humbling and put me in contact with service organizations like the Ronald McDonald House, Make-a-Wish and many others that have a direct impact on families.

“If I’m going to be known for something, I want it to be for service where I can serve directly and locally and see the impact for people,” said Spanbauer, who has been involved with Waterville Rotary since 2021.

As he takes the helm of the club for a one-year term, Spanbauer is using the skills he used in the military to gather information, lead a team and make decisions that impact others. His first priority has been to encourage Rotary members to form committees to focus on membership, public image and community service.

“I believe in doing things smarter, not harder and not completely reinventing everything,” he said. “Identifying best practices, sharing ideas and collaborating with other local organizations to serve our community seems the smartest way to have the biggest impact.”

Waterville Rotary Club meets every Monday at 6:00 p.m. at Shawn’s Irish Tavern, 105 S. Third St., Waterville. It’s an opportunity for fellowship and learning from speakers. Over the years, attendance and membership requirements have relaxed, and dues are just $280 a year plus meals, if desired.

Those interested in joining Waterville Rotary are welcome to attend a meeting. For information, contact Jim Spanbauer at Jim.Spanbauer@yahoo.com.