Reichow, Board Lead Maumee Boys Track Against Perrysburg

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — Dylan Reichow scored in all four of his events and three of the four Maumee relay teams won, as the boys track team narrowly lost to Perrysburg, 83-51, in a Northern Lakes League dual meet last week.

Reichow was a member of the 4×200-meter relay team that won in one minute, 39.16 seconds and the 400 team that won in 47.7 seconds. He was joined by Tim Marshall, Keishon Midcalf and Alex Stambaugh on the 800 team and Marshall, Midcalf and J.P. Wagener on the 400 team.

Reichow placed third in the 200 sprint with a time of 24.8 seconds and second in the pole vault with a height of 9 feet.

The 3200 team also won in 8:38.48, with Wagener teaming up with Eric Board, Keegan Walborn and Nick Johnstone.

Board added a win in the 1600 run (4:48) and a second in the 3200 (10:07). Wagner placed second in the 1600 (4:49) while Johnstone won the 3200 in 10:06.

The other event win for the Panthers went to Stambaugh, who crossed the line in 16.25 seconds to take the 110 hurdles.

Marshall finished second in the 100 (11.72).

Karl Ludwig placed second in the shot put with a throw of 42-7 and Preston Johnson was third (41-1-1/2). Dominic Incorvaia was second in the discus with a distance of 106-6.

Wagener came in second in the long jump with a leap of 17-7-1/2, and Midcalf was third at 17-1-1/4.

Girls Team

Lucy Porter and Sydney King each claimed event wins, but the Maumee girls track team fell to Perrysburg, 124-13, in an NLL dual meet.

Porter won the 800 in 2:25, while King took the 3200 in 12:24.78.

Evelynn Schneider was second in both throwing events, measuring out 26-10 in the shot put and 72-9 in the discus.

Taylor Westrick was third in the long jump at 14-11-1/2. Shannon Tolbert took third in the pole vault with a height of 6-6.