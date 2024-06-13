Reconstruction Of Allen Street Continues In Uptown Maumee

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Over the course of the past few weeks, construction crews have been busy tearing up sections of Allen Street and installing new curbs, sidewalks, parking spaces and driveways as part of the latest phase of the massive Uptown Maumee Streetscape Revitalization Project, now in its third and final year.

Work has already been completed in the 400 block of Allen Street, between West Dudley and West John streets, with new curbs installed on the west side of the street and newest ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps installed at the crosswalks.

Three weeks ago, work shifted to the 300 block of Allen Street, between West Dudley and West Wayne streets.

In this block, the work has been more intense, with new diagonal parking spaces created between the existing trees and utility poles on the west side of the street, as well as an updated wider sidewalk also installed on the west side of the street to meet new sidewalk specification requirements.

New curbs have also been installed in this section, including in front of the Maumee Elks building at the corner of Allen and West Wayne streets, as well as along the entire west side of Allen Street.

This past Tuesday, new concrete sidewalks were poured along the Allen Street side of the Maumee Elks building up to and including the corner crosswalks at the intersection of West Wayne Street.

A new driveway apron has also been poured at the Allen Street entrance of the Elks parking lot. Workers were busy on Tuesday putting the final touches on a section of sidewalk that is located between the apron and the parking lot.

Once the work is completed in the 300 block of Allen Street, crews will turn their attention toward the 200 block of Allen Street, which abuts the Wayne Allen Building as well as four private residences.

New curbs, driveways and sidewalks will be installed on both sides of the street, but it is unclear at this time how much work will be done with the new parking spaces and whether they will be diagonal or parallel in design.

The final phase of the Allen Street construction project will take place in the 100 block, located between West Broadway and West Harrison streets.

Maumee city administrator Dr. Patrick Burtch stated earlier this week that Allen Street is scheduled to be paved shortly after the Independence Day holiday, but that there is a chance that the street could be paved before the end of this month if circumstances become more favorable.

The street project in the 100 block of East Dudley Street, near the Maumee police station, is expected to be completed in a matter of days. Likewise, the work in the 100 block of East Broadway Street, near Union Elementary School, is expected to be completed soon.

Burtch said that he anticipates that both of those streets will be paved before the end of this month. This will create a smoother traffic flow for residents and visitors coming into town for the Uptown Maumee Music Fest and Independence Day festivities planned for July 3-4.

Once the holiday has passed, work is scheduled to shift to the 100 block of West Wayne Street, which will present many challenges due to the number of businesses located in this section of uptown as well as the extensive use of the street by motorists.

The West Wayne Street project is expected to take eight weeks to complete and will be done in phases to maintain some sense of order to commerce.