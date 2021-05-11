PT Link Opens Office In Waterville Landing

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Bringing patients individualized physical therapy closer to home has always been a goal for PT Link.

With the opening of an office at 1069 Pray Blvd. in Waterville Landing, providing care for the Anthony Wayne community is now closer to home.

“We’ve been trying to get in here for years,” said business marketing manager Joe Szafarowicz of the Waterville Landing shopping center. Open since early April, the Waterville office is already building a steady clientele who are seeking help for neck, shoulder, knee and other issues.

“Today was shoulder day,” physical therapist assistant Matt Vreeland said, as he met with Szafarowicz and other PTAs and PTs for a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Waterville Area Chamber of Commerce. Vreeland and physical therapist Chris Lovejoy – a Waterville resident – will be based out of the newest PT Link location.

With the opening of the Waterville facility, PT Link now has 11 standalone locations, as well as partnerships with many more managed clinics, Szafarowicz said.

This summer, PT Link will move its Maumee office from Suffolk Square into the former Maumee Physical Therapy and Aquatics building at 1675 Lance Pointe Rd.

“We’ll now be able to serve this side of town with aquatic therapy,” Szafarowicz said. The Bancroft Street location of PT Link has a partnership with the St. James Club that allows patients to use the pool.

Expanding PT Link is in response to a growing need for physical therapy as not just an answer to aches and pains, but also for prevention.

“Physical therapy is growing. A lot of insurance companies see the value to doing physical therapy before surgery. If it makes the patient stronger, they will recover faster,” Szafarowicz said. “It’s also good prevention. If your back hurts, the insurance company might offer 30 visits for a year.”

With many employees working from home, the PT Link professionals have seen an increase in neck, shoulder and other issues as a result of spending days in front of a computer on Zoom.

PT Link specializes in helping ages 5 and older. Most insurance companies are accepted.

For information, visit www.ptlinktherapy.com or for the Waterville office, call (419) 559-5591 to book an appointment.