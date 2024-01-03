Privacy Policy

Who we are

The Mirror Newspaper’s website, www.themirrornewspaper.com, provides local news pertaining to our area’s residents. Articles posted on the website were originally published in our print version. This website also provides a limited online store offering subscription purchases. We recognize the importance of privacy to our website visitors. This privacy notice applies solely to information collected by this website.

Visitors to www.themirrornewspaper.com should be aware of the following information:

What we collect

Personal identifiable information is collected through voluntary disclosure by you through the “Contact Us” form, the “Submit Classified Ad” form, and through our “Online Store” shopping cart.

Media

If you upload images to the website, you should avoid uploading images with embedded location data (EXIF GPS) included. Visitors to the website can download and extract any location data from images on the website.

Cookies

If you leave a comment on our site you may opt-in to saving your name, email address and website in cookies. These are for your convenience so that you do not have to fill in your details again when you leave another comment. These cookies will last for one year.

If you visit our login page, we will set a temporary cookie to determine if your browser accepts cookies. This cookie contains no personal data and is discarded when you close your browser.

When you log in, we will also set up several cookies to save your login information and your screen display choices. Login cookies last for two days, and screen options cookies last for a year. If you select “Remember Me”, your login will persist for two weeks. If you log out of your account, the login cookies will be removed.

Embedded content from other websites

Articles on this site may include embedded content (e.g. videos, images, articles, etc.). Embedded content from other websites behaves in the exact same way as if the visitor has visited the other website.

These websites may collect data about you, use cookies, embed additional third-party tracking, and monitor your interaction with that embedded content, including tracking your interaction with the embedded content if you have an account and are logged in to that website.

What we do with the information we collect

Personal identifiable information you submit in e-mail, “Contact Us”, “Submit Classified Ad”, “Online Store” or via cellular device is used so that we can answer or process your request as effectively as possible.

Information collected may include: Names, property addresses, e-mail addresses, phone numbers, and miscellaneous information provided by the user (such as product description, special notes, and uploaded artwork for advertising).

We DO NOT collect any credit card or banking information through our website. Our online store component processes payments through a third-party – PayPal.

We will use your information to respond to you, regarding the reason you contacted us. We will not share your information with any third party outside of our organization, other than as necessary to fulfill your request or to comply with laws, regulations, legal processes or to respond to lawful request.

What rights you have over your data

If you have an account on this site, or have left comments, you can request to receive an exported file of the personal data we hold about you, including any data you have provided to us. You can also request that we erase any personal data we hold about you. This does not include any data we are obliged to keep for administrative, legal, or security purposes.

Online subscribers may opt out of the weekly email reminders by replying “STOP”.

Contact

Any questions concerning the privacy policy for www.themirrornewspaper.com should be directed to:

Michael J. McCarthy

Owner/Publisher Mirror Publishing Co., Inc.

mike@themirrornews.com