Porter Sets School Record At Liberty Center Invitational

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — After ultra-successful cross country and basketball seasons, Maumee freshman Lucy Porter isn’t a secret anymore, but her success this early in her career is no less impressive.

Last Saturday at the Liberty Center Invitational, Porter added another page to her already sizable list of accomplishments, setting the school record in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 24.99 seconds.

“We knew it was going to happen,” said Maumee coach Paul Barney. “She’s going to do that and more. That record is going to continue to be broken. We’ve got some goals for her and those goals are going to be hopefully attainable. She’s got a lot more improvement to do.”

Porter also finished fourth in the 1600 (5:35.67), fifth in the 3200 (12:57.78) and ran anchor on the 3200 relay that crushed its previous personal record with a time of 11:06.13.

The Panthers girls team finished eighth out of 10 teams with 29 points. Liberty Center won the team title, followed by Wood-more and Northview.

Senior Sydney King finished eighth in the 1600 in 6:02.77 and seventh in the 3200 in 13:12.03.

Junior thrower Evelynn Schneider placed eighth in the shot put with a best throw of 28 feet, 10.25 inches. She also set a personal best with a throw of 71-2.

The girls throwers 400 relay team of Schneider, Cait Smalley, Jocilyn Kleeberger and Anna Zheng finished fifth in 1:06.09.

The Maumee boys team finished third with 99 points, trailing only Northview and Liberty Center, with 17 points separating the three teams.

“They put out good effort, scored in events,” Barney said. “The fact that we were close through the entire meet — we were only 19 points back — that’s the closest we’ve ever been. I was pretty pleased across the board.”

The Panthers got record performances from Preston Johnson and Karl Ludwig in the shot put. Ludwig finished third in the shot with a distance of 43-8 and Johnson was seventh at 41-4, both good for personal bests.

They were also members of the 400 throwers relay that won in 52.85 seconds, along with Dylan Reichow and Dominic Incorvaia.

The boys scored well in all relays, led by the first-place 3200 relay of J.P. Wagner, Nick Johnstone, Keegan Walborn and Eric Board. They finished in 8:47.40.

The 800 relay (Reichow, Keishon Midcalf, Tim Marshall, Alex Lewis) and the 400 relay (Midcalf, Marshall, Lewis, Tommy Gast) both finished fifth. The 1600 relay of Marshall, Wagner, Polkinghorn and Board came in sixth.

Board swept both distance events, winning the 1600 in 4:36.57 and cruising in the 3200, winning by nearly 20 seconds with a time of 9:56.50.

Johnstone took fifth in the 3200 (10:58.60), and William Broyles was eighth in the 1600 (5:12.86).

Polkinghorn won the high jump with a height of 5-8 and finished fourth in the 400 with a time of 54.68 seconds.

Alex Stambaugh took second in both hurdle events, finishing the 110 in 17.55 seconds and the 300 in 44.33.

Wagner was sixth in the 800 in 2:16.45, while Lewis was eighth in the long jump at 18-8.5.