Porter Returns, Records Best Time Of Season At Liberty Center

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — After sitting out last week’s race with an illness, Maumee sophomore Lucy Porter came roaring back into cross country action this week at the Liberty Center Extravaganza, placing 11th with a time of 19 minutes, 46.57 seconds.

Porter’s time was her fastest of the season, dropping more than six seconds from her season-opening time at the Norm Bray Invitational.

The Panthers placed 14th with a team score of 370 points.

Emily Swartz finished with a time of 23:42.70 for 108th place, while Skyler Janes was 116th with a time of 24:01.95. Kyleigh Delaney finished in 25:02.66, Natalie Drake timed a 25:52.64 and Claire Farthing finished in 29:09.94. Penny Farley crossed the line in 29:09.94.

Vaughn Gugger led the Maumee boys to a 12th-place finish, running the Liberty Center course in 18:51.34, good for 61st place.

Caden Leck was next for the Panthers, timing a 19:35.48 for 92nd place. Dru Albright was 100th with a time of 19:47.19, Kaiden Koepfler was 106th in 19:55.61 and Carson Ball was 109th in 20:01.60.

Chaz Wilms came in with a time of 20:41.64 for 127th place, while Gavin Bekker was two spots behind him with a time of 20:41.99.