Porter Places First, Maumee Girls Finish Second At Dave’s Invitational

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — If Saturday was any indication, the season is just getting started for the Maumee girls cross country team.

Lucy Porter led the Panthers with her first individual win of the season and four other Maumee runners finished inside the top 15 as the team finished second at the Dave’s Invitational at Ottawa Park Golf Course.

Porter finished with a time of 21 minutes, 1.45 seconds, nearly 40 seconds ahead of the next runner. She said she felt great throughout the race and was in control.

“I could tell that I was in control and the race was super smooth,” she said. “I got out at a good pace and held it the rest of the way. I was very confident throughout the race and felt great at the end.”

For Porter, it was more exciting to watch the success of the entire team. Skyler Janes finished seventh in 23:58.73 and Emma Beebe placed 10th in 25:34.16, both earning trophies. Kylie Brown was 14th (26:48.68) and Kyleigh Delaney was 15th (26:59.91) to earn medals.

The Panthers finished with 30 points, five behind meet winner Clay.

“I am super excited for the rest of the season and what it will bring,” Porter said. “Even though the season didn’t start out my way, I am looking forward to what the rest will bring.

“The team has been doing great this year. We’ve had a lot of fun and everyone is pushing each other and motivating everyone.”

Boys Team

Gabe Dario finished in 15th place with a time of 19:00.54, leading the Maumee boys cross country team to a third-place finish at the Dave’s Invitational on Saturday.

Vaughn Gugger was 23rd in 19:40.25 and teammate Ian Whetstone was right behind in 24th (19:41.82).

David Ybarra placed 28th (19:58.63) and Charlie Vaughn was 32nd (20:18.19).