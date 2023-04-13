Polkinghorn Wins High Jump At Perkins’ Pirate Invitational

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — Lucas Polkinghorn won the high jump and William Boyles scored points in both the distance events to lead the Maumee boys track and field team to an eighth-place finish at last Friday’s Pirate Invitational at Sandusky Perkins.

The Panthers totaled 32 points. The host Pirates scored 122 points to win the 15-team invitational.

Polkinghorn cleared 5-feet, 10-inches in the high jump, two inches more than any other competitor. He also finished eighth in the 400-meter dash in 53.61 seconds.

Boyles finished fourth in the 3200 in 11:0.31 and he placed seventh in the 1600 in 4:59.43.

Keishon Midcalf took seventh in the long jump with a distance of 19-2-1/2.

Preston Johnson was third in the shot put (43-1/4) and Pierce Simpson was eighth (39-8-1/2). Dominic Incorvaia was eighth in the discus (113-11).

Tommy Gast tied for seventh in the pole vault with a height of 9 feet.

Alex Stambugh finished 11th in the 110 hurdles (17.95 seconds) and 10th in the 300 hurdles (46.85).

The Panthers 4×100 relay team of Tim Marshall, Blake Wagener, Midcalf and Gast took eighth in 47.55 seconds. Marshall, Wagener and Midcalf teamed up with Polkinghorn to place ninth in the 4×200 relay in 1:39.49.

Stambaugh, Marshall, Wagener and Polkinghorn placed ninth in the 4×400 relay (3:52.55).

Girls Track And Field

Kaylee Clixby placed fourth in the long jump to lead the Maumee girls track and field team at the Pirate Invitational. Clixby had a distance of 15-1/2.

The Panthers placed 14th in the 15-team field with eight points. Perkins won with 123 points.

Senior Camy Wedge placed eighth in the high jump with a height of 4-4.

The 4×800-meter relay team of Shannon Tolbert, Kendall O’Shea, Cait Smalley and Teagan Kennedy placed seventh (12:03.31).

Clixby and Wedge teamed up with Avery Fowler and Ava Leonard to place 11th in the 4×200 relay (1:59.53). Those four also placed ninth in the 4×100 relay (56.33).

Tolbert, Smalley, Kennedy and Charley Bischoff ran to a 10th-place finish in the 4×400 relay (5:04.10).