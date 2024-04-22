Polkinghorn Sweeps Jumping Events, Maumee Boys Track Performs Well At LC Invite

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — Thanks to a strong showing in the relays and field events, the Maumee boys track team finished seventh in last Saturday’s Liberty Center Tiger Invitational.

The Panthers totaled 72 points, less than 14 points away from fourth-place Evergreen.

Lucas Polkinghorn earned two more invitational wins, taking top honors in the high jump and long jump. He cleared 6 feet, 4 inches in the high jump – just 2 inches off the meet record – and 21-2 in the long jump.

Blake Wagener finished sixth in the long jump (19-5), and Ja’leel Tucker was seventh in the high jump (5-2).

Pierce Simpson took fifth in the shot put with a throw of 44 feet, and Donovan Mays was eighth with a throw of 41-7-1/4.

The Maumee 4×100-meter relay team of Wagener, Polkinghorn, Tim Marshall and Keishon Midcalf took first place with a time of 45.41 seconds. Those four also took fourth in the 4×400 relay (3:46.34).

Omar Ballez, David Ybarra, William Boyles and Ian Whetstone were sixth in the 4×800 relay (9:37.82).

Jonathan Carwell, Davion Johnson, Duane Hill and Tucker were seventh in the 4×200 relay (1:41.09). Boyles took third in the 3200 run (11:06.74) and fifth in the 1600 (5:00.82).

Marshall was eighth in the 100 (11.65 seconds), followed by Midcalf in ninth (11.73). Marshall also finished seventh in the 200 (23.94).

Johnson placed eighth in the 400 (57.78), and Malcolm Stambaugh was seventh in the 110 hurdles in 17.66 seconds.

In the 4×100 throwers relay of Simpson, Mays, Jackson Nino and Kamari Braswell took third with a time of 53.21.

MHS Girls Track

Kylie Gerken took third in the pole vault, while Penny Farley and Izzy Yancy both made the finals in the throwing events to lead the Maumee girls track team at the Liberty Center Tiger Invitational.

Gerken finished with a height of 8-6. Yancy placed seventh in the shot put with a throw of 29-4, and Farley was eighth in the discus with a distance of 84-1.

Farley and Yancy teamed up with Caris Wedge and Cait Smalley to take fourth in the 4×100 throwers relay in 1:2.81.

Jaiden Kovar was the top Maumee finisher in the running events, taking fifth in the 100 hurdles (18.62). Evelyn Boyett finished 10th in the 400 in 1:09.24.

Avery Fowler was 10th in the 100 (13.79) and 11th in the 200 (29.84).

Wedge, Boyett, Gerken and Mariah Pettaway were seventh in the 4×400 relay (5:00.74). Gerken, Fowler, Kovar and Haley Jaquay also took seventh in the 4×100 relay (56.46).

Boyett, Wedge, Jaquay and Victoria Adeyemo were eighth in the 4×200 relay (2:08.59), and Farley, Kyleigh Delaney, Alissa Drake and Natalie Drake placed ninth in the 4×800 relay (13:48.39).