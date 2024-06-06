Polkinghorn Finishes State Meet With Two Podium Finishes

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — Maumee’s Lucas Polkinghorn made two trips to the podium last weekend at the OHSAA Division I state track and field meet in Dayton.

While Pokinghorn is pleased with how his junior season finished, he still feels as if he has more to do.

Polkinghorn finished fifth in the high jump with a height of 6 feet, 6 inches, and he took sixth in the long jump at 22 feet.

“I think that I could’ve done better in long jump. It wasn’t my best performance this season, but I’m still happy with coming in sixth at state,” Polkinghorn said.

“At the beginning of the season, I wasn’t even expecting to hit some of these marks that I’ve hit.

“In high jump, I did the best I could. Hitting 6-6 is a good mark for me and I’m very pleased with my performance.”

Polkinghorn earned All-Ohio honors in both events with his podium finishes.

After a successful season in which he won the long jump and high jump events at both the Northern Buckeye Conference and district meets in back-to-back weeks, he’s aiming for an even better senior season.

“I think that my senior year will be even better than this year,” he said. “I’m completely committing my body to staying healthy, and I will be training nonstop to become even better.

“My new goal for next year will be 24 feet in long jump and 7 feet in high jump.”

If he reaches those goals, that would have given him state titles in both events this season.