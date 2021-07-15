Police Officer Corey Henson Named New SRO At Gateway Middle School

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — When the new school year begins, Maumee police officer Corey Henson will take over the duties of school resource officer at Gateway Middle School.

He will replace officer Loren Boos, who has been reassigned.

Henson joined the Maumee department in March 2016. He has worked as a patrol officer for most of that time. In 2019, he was named to the newly created position of victim services officer, in which he assisted crime victims through the criminal justice system. That position was eliminated due to cuts resulting from COVID-19, and he returned to road duty.

He also serves as a use of force instructor.

Prior to working in Maumee, Henson worked for two years at Bowling Green State University.

As school resource officer, or SRO, Henson will have an opportunity to interact daily with students, parents, teachers and administrators.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “I love interacting with the youth. I got a dose of it at BGSU. Obviously, they were older, but it will still feel the same, and Gateway is a nice atmosphere. They all seem to appreciate us, and they are outgoing when we go there.”

He will join the staff to assist with health and safety measures and will help teach classes on internet safety, among other projects.

“Our main purpose is not discipline – it’s interaction. This is one of the first interactions that kids have with police officers, and we want it to be positive so we can build that strong bond,” he said.

Henson will also conduct safety protocol drills at Fort Miami and Fairfield elementary schools.