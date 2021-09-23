Penta Career Center To Host Cruise-In Car Show On September 29

The transportation programs at Penta Career Center are hosting their 10th annual Cruise-In Car Show on Wednesday, September 29 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on the Penta campus, located at 9301 Buck Rd., Perrysburg.

All types of vehicles and motorcycles are welcome to participate. Vehicle owners are admitted free of charge as long as they bring a nonperishable food item (e.g., peanut butter, boxed macaroni and cheese, boxed cookies, crackers or canned chili) or a personal hygiene item (e.g., soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, etc.) to donate to the Penta Pantry. The pantry helps Penta students and their families who are in need of assistance.

Other activities that will take place at the Cruise-In include music and door prizes such as car care kits, gift certificates and products from several Penta programs. Students who are members of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) will conduct activities for children, called the “Kids’ Garage,” during the Cruise-In. Food will be available for purchase from several food trucks.

In addition, awards will be presented to vehicle owners in the following categories: Penta Alumni, Superintendent’s Choice and Best Motorcycle.

The event is organized by Penta’s transportation programs and SkillsUSA, a leadership organization for career-technical education students. For more information about the Cruise-In event, call (419) 666-112,0 ext. 1428 or e-mail randerson@pentacc.org.