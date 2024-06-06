Paul Schlegel: The Godfather of Motorcycle Racing Documentary To Be Screened On Saturday Night At Maumee Indoor Theater

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — For one night, Paul Schlegel: The Godfather of Motorcycle Racing will return to the screen at the Maumee Indoor Theater on Saturday, June 8 at 7:00 p.m.

The documentary covers the legacy of Paul Schlegel and his impact on motorcycle racing.

With the help of Matt Bucher, the founder of Toledo Trail Riders; producer Todd Stanton of Stanton Creative Media; and countless sponsors, the film came to fruition after several years of hard work. It then premiered on May 13, 2023.

“We had nearly sold out the theater last year and people really raved about it and wanted to see it again, so we thought it would be nice to get it back out there,” Bucher said.

He’s hoping those in the motorcycle racing community will have a chance to learn more about one of the legends of the sport.

It will also be an opportunity for people unfamiliar with motorcycle racing to gain a brief background on the topic while understanding how significant Schlegel was to the community.

“He was an innovator, and he was from right here,” Bucher said. “We wanted to honor him and pay him our dues.”

Schlegel, who passed away right before the documentary premiered last year, is someone everyone in the motorcycle community should be familiar with, so Bucher is happy to keep spreading his name.

“If motocross and supercross had a Mount Rushmore, he would be on it,” Bucher said.

He was humble about his involvement, Bucher added. Schlegel was heavily involved with The Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship along with Delta Raceway and The Lima Half-Mile race and making sure racing was brought to those who wanted to participate.

The documentary provides background on as many of Schlegel’s achievements as possible, but it’s not just a highlight reel of his greatest achievements.

It also shows the struggle Schlegel went through to continue to expand motorcycle racing.

“It’s a high-level film done by people from this area and it will entertain you,” Bucher said.

Since the documentary premiered, more content has also been added to keep viewers entertained, particularly those who have already seen it.

“There’s additional commentary on it from a legendary, outspoken racer,” Bucher said, adding that Bob Hannah, a former professional motocross racer, was interviewed for the documentary.

The documentary, Bucher added, would not be possible without the individuals who were willing to be interviewed and provided context on Schlegel’s life. Additionally, it was created with the help of Stanton Creative Media and major sponsors, including Elizabeth Scott Community.

To support those efforts, the community is encouraged to purchase tickets for the June 8 showing. Tickets can be purchased through maumeeindoor.com or by following the links on paulschlegelmovie.com and are $15.00.

The Maumee Indoor Theater is located at 601 Conant St.