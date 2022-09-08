Parking Lot Party Celebrates Local Authors On September 11

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Northwest Ohio residents will have the opportunity to meet with local authors and participate in activities for all ages this weekend.

On Sunday, September 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Gathering Volumes in Perrysburg and Of Rust and Glass, a Midwest publisher based in Maumee, will host a parking lot party to celebrate books and those who write them.

“As an independent bookstore, one of our core goals is to support local authors, so we started many years ago doing an author fair in the parking lot,” said Denise Phillips, owner of Gathering Volumes.

The fair was originally held on Independent Bookstore Day in the spring, but COVID-19 forced the party on hiatus. When it returned, the organizers chose to hold it in the fall and were pleased with the turnout. Now, they want to continue with the event this September.

The celebration will feature more than 20 local authors of all genres to appeal to a wide array of readers.

“Whatever you read or whatever you’re looking for, you will find,” Phillips said. “There’s nonfiction, fiction, adult, kids, all the genres. There’s definitely going to be something that will peak any reader’s interest.”

Phillips said there will be plenty of options for kids, along with any genre adults like, but she anticipates local history titles will be very popular.

“That will definitely be covered. We get a lot of requests for that,” she said.

Also available at the event will be a coffee food truck, games, live art from Creative Inkwell and Jennifer Sowders, beer samples from Glass City Mashers and a lunch fund-raiser for the Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival.

Multiple tents will be set up with vendors, including other local publishers.

The event is just one way for Gathering Volumes and Of Rust and Glass to support local authors and those working in the publishing and bookselling industries.

“Northwest Ohio has always had some incredible fine artists and an active community infrastructure to support them,” explained Curtis Deeter from Of Rust and Glass. “The region also has some of the most talented and passionate authors, and the author fair is our way to connect them with local readers and to bring that level of support to the literary artists as well.”

Phillips and Deeter encourage residents to stop out at the September 11 event to support local talent and find something special just for them.

“It’s supporting multiple organizations. It’s supporting two dozen local authors and it’s a great way to kickstart holiday shopping,” Phillips said.

A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, September 18. Gathering Volumes is located at 196 E. South Boundary St. in Perrysburg.