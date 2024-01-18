Panthers Wrestling Team Beats Eastwood, Wins Crestview Duals

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — It was a big week for the Maumee wrestling team.

The Panthers honored their five seniors before beating Eastwood, 51-27, on Wednesday, and then they won the Crestview Duals over the weekend, with four wrestlers going undefeated.

Maumee hosted the Eagles in a dual last week, and the Panthers recognized Di-shon McCullough, T.J. Lewis, Cameron Wilgus, Tresor Ngwashi and Ramsey Quinn beforehand.

The Panthers took wins in nine of the 14 weight classes, seven by pins. Landon Coy won the 126-pound weight class with a pin at 5:07 into the match. Zayvion Bradley won at 132 with a pin at 3:28.

Alex Dolder took a win at 144 with an 11-4 decision.

Bryson Bonds-Crawford won at 157 with a pin at 3:54. Jayden Gordon won at 175 with a pin at 5:12, and Wilgus won at 190 with a pin at 2:23.

Kamari Braswell won by pin at 215 at 4:40, and Quinn won at 285 with a pin at 2:31. Zach Conrad won at 120 by forfeit.

The Panthers went 5-0 at the Crestview Duals, beating Elida, 45-36, for the championship. Felix Bocian, Coy, Gordon and Quinn all went 5-0.

On the day, Maumee beat Paulding, 45-33; Parkway, 52-24; Lincolnview, 42-21; and Spencerville, 40-39, before topping Elida for the title.

The Maumee junior varsity wrestlers were at Lake on Saturday, with four individuals placing in their weight classes. Kaden Daughters took second in his class, Ngwashi was fourth, and Bayleigh Martinez and Blake Smith were fifth.