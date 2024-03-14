Panthers Wrap Up Season With Winter Sports Recognition Night

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — A successful winter sports season came to an end for Maumee teams over the last few weeks.

The athletic department brought together the coaches, student-athletes and families for the Winter Sports Recognition Night last week at the Performing Arts Center.

The beginning of the evening recognized the achievements of the teams and athletes at large before the individual sports broke out into their own groups.

At Maumee High School, 19 percent of the 718 students participated in a winter sport, with 22 percent of freshmen and sophomores playing.

Athletes who won All-Northern Buckeye Conference honors were recognized. In girls basketball, Lucy Porter made first-team all-league, and Taylor Smith and Megyn Calopietro received honorable mentions.

Ben Kubicz and Will Kubicz were named to the honorable mention list for boys basketball.

Kamari Braswell was second-team all-league in wrestling, while Cam Wilgus and Jayden Gordon received honorable mentions.

In Division VII basketball honors, Porter was named to the first team, while teammates Smith, Calopietro and Sky Janes were honorable mention. Will Kubicz was second-team for boys basketball, and Will Kubicz was honorable mention.

Porter also received honorable mention All-Northwest District by a vote of media members.

In gymnastics, Lilly Warns earned ninth place in the floor routine during the district meet. Kylie Gerken received the OHSAA Sportsmanship award.

Wilgus, Quinn and Bayleigh Martinez were district qualifiers for the wrestling team, with Felix Bocian, Blake Smith, Logan Coy and Braswell as alternates.

Maddy Simpkins qualified for the district swimming meet in the individual medley and the breaststroke, breaking the school record in the process.

Senior bowler Charles Coffman was named to the Division I district all-tournament team. Freshman Faith Parker was the first female bowler in Maumee history to qualify for the district tournament.

Named to the All-NBC Academic Team were: cheerleaders Brookelyn Alexander, Elyce Ashalin-tubbi, Lauren Blair, Anevay Emerson, Maleia Kreiner and Allison Miller; gymnast Maleia Kreiner; dance team member Vienna Metzger; and girls basketball players Calopietro and Janes.

The girls basketball team gave the Team Award to Anna Zheng (varsity) and Alissa Drake (junior varsity).

Will Kubicz was named the boys basketball team MVP, Carter Koepfler won the Best Defensive Player Award, and Abram Sutherland won the Mr. Hardwork Award.

The wrestling program named Coy as the Mission Man winner, and Wilgus won the Coaches Award. Ramsey Quinn won the Panther Boss Award, which is a ranking based on the Mat Boss Video Stat Program.