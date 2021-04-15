Panthers Tennis Team Defeats Bowling Green, Central Catholic

BY J. PATRICK EAKEN | MIRROR SPORTS — The Maumee boys tennis team defeated Bowling Green, 3-2, in their Northern Lakes League opener on April 6 at home.

“Today we played a very well-coached and much-improved high school tennis team,” said MHS coach Teddy Morse.

“BGHS has played two really good teams in their first two dual matches and were battle-tested going into our match.”

The Panthers won all three singles matches, including the third spot, where William Zheng, who had rolled in his first match against a Fremont Ross opponent, was “tested against a solid BG opponent,” according to Morse.

“William is a great player and I think he can have a special season,” he said. “Being able to gut out a match when he’s not at his best is a good sign.”

The Panthers lost both doubles matches. Stephen Suetzer and Zach Haway were up 5-2 in the first set but were unable to close out the first set, which resulted in a 7-5, 6-2 defeat.

“I think the lack of experience in playing varsity tennis caught up to them, but there are going to be matches this season where we need them to step up and win a big match for our team and I am confident they will,” Morse said.

Maumee’s second doubles team lost, 6-0, 6-0.

“Our second doubles team is working diligently to improve and their No. 1 job is to just get better every time they are on the court,” Morse said.

“It was good to get our first league win under our belt. We just need to get better every time we are on the court because if we want to complete the goals we set for ourselves as a team, we cannot take days off.”

In a non-league match at Shadow Valley Tennis Club the next day, Maumee defeated Central Catholic, 3-2, to improve to 3-0 on the season.

“Two years ago, we lost to CCHS in a match that we should have won and before the match, I reminded our team of that and left a bitter taste in our returning starters and they took care of business,” Morse said.