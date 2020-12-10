Panthers Fall To Eastwood, Southview

BY RYAN OSIER | MHS BASKETBALL

Eastwood 61, Maumee 42

The Panthers played hard in their season opener, even though they came up short against an expected-to-be-good Eastwood team, 61-42. The Panthers led after the first quarter, 12-10, and were within 10 points throughout most of the game. However, Eastwood performed well in the second half of the game as they scored 35 points to grow the lead past double digits.

The Panthers were led by Cole Graetz with 14 points, Mike Pacer with 12 points, and Jaden Walker with 9 points. The Panthers also shot decently from the FT line as they went 8-14.

Southview 56, Maumee 44

Maumee put up a great effort against one of the powerhouse NLL teams (Southview), but missing 19 shots in the paint was too much to overcome and The Panthers lost, 56-44.

Maumee actually led in almost all other important stats:

• Rebounds: (Maumee-29) (SV-26).

• Transition points: (Maumee 8) (SV-0).

• Steals, turnovers, and fouls were all about even.

This game came down to the 19 missed shots in the paint.

The team played hard, together and with a lot of passion. The Panthers defense frustrated the Cougars; however, it is hard to keep a good team like Southview down for too long as they converted seven of 23 three-pointers to Maumee only making one of three.

Mike Pacer led the team in scoring with 17 points and four rebounds in 28 minutes of action, Cole Graetz had 16 points, and six rebounds in 30 minutes of action, and Jaden Walker added seven points and a game-high nine rebounds in 31 minutes of action.

Ten players contributed in this game for Maumee as this team continues to get healthy and better.

The freshman team beat Southview 32-10 for its first win of the season (1-1).

The JV team stays undefeated (2-0) as it defeated Southview, 38-29.