Panthers Explode In Soccer Win Over Swanton

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — There are offensive explosions and then there’s what the Maumee boys soccer team did in a match against Swanton last Saturday.

Eight different players scored for the Panthers as they pounced on Swanton, 15-1. The win moved Maumee’s record to 3-2 on the season.

J.P. Wagner had a team-high four goals, while Payton Greenlese had three goals and three assists. Austin Dwyer and Zach Gronau both had two goals.

Senior Angelo Shepler scored his first high school varsity goal and Noah Armstrong, Frankie Folger and Andrew Hiles also scored.

Jack Becker, Blake Wagener and Bradyn Saneholtz also tallied assists for the Panthers.

Maumee held a 10-1 lead at the break.

It was a nice way to rally from a 5-0 loss to open the Northern Lakes League slate at Southview earlier in the week. The Cougars held a 2-0 lead at halftime and tallied three more times in the second half.

Girls Soccer

Sophomore Ava Leonard had a goal and an assist as the Maumee girls soccer team rallied from an early deficit to beat Northwood last Saturday.

The Rangers held a 1-0 lead before Leonard netted her goal. The Panthers took a 2-1 lead when Ainsley Heckman scored on an assist from Leonard. Lilly Murphy added the final tally on an assist from Courtney Becker.

Maumee lost earlier in the week to Southview, 2-0, to open the NLL schedule. The Panthers are now 2-2-1 overall.

Girls Tennis

The Maumee girls tennis team won for the third time this season, taking a 3-2 decision over Start on August 30.

Alex Ybarra and Sophia Bula won at second doubles for the Panthers and Beverly O’Neill won a third-set singles match.

Maumee closed the week with losses to Anthony Wayne, Clay and Napoleon.