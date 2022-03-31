Panthers Baseball, Softball Teams Rounding Into Shape With Scrimmages

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — Even with the season-opening games canceled due to weather, the Maumee baseball and softball teams have put in work against other schools during some preseason scrimmages.

The softball team has faced Otsego, St. Ursula Academy and Oak Harbor, while the baseball team has squared off with Delta and Clay.

Despite what baseball coach Brian Nagy called “uncomfortable” playing conditions due to the temperature, he was happy with how his team performed against a tough Clay squad. He said there were “a lot of good things to take away” from that scrimmage.

So far this preseason, Nagy said his pitching has been impressive. Despite no player throwing more than four innings at a time, he’s been encouraged with what he’s seen.

“I’ve been happy with the guys who have thrown,” Nagy said. “Guys are throwing strikes. We’ve been competitive in each at-bat, which is something we have to have with our pitching depth being a little bit challenging.

“Guys who go out there have to economize their pitches. We can’t walk people, we can’t give away a lot of extra outs.”

It wasn’t a perfect performance on the turf at the Oregon Rec Complex, though. Nagy said his players had trouble throwing the ball after making great plays in the field. That’s a problem he can live with, however.

“It’s always easier to put the throwing component back in rather than try to catch it first,” Nagy said. “The fact that that is the wrinkle we need to work out, I’m happy with that. We can work with that.”

The baseball team is now scheduled to open its home season on Thursday against Clay. After that, the Panthers hit the road for a game at Elmwood on Saturday.

The following week brings five games on consecutive days, beginning with a home game against Lake on Tuesday, followed by road games at Swanton, Otsego and Whitmer, before a home game against Bryan on Saturday, April 9.

The softball team is scheduled to begin a four-game road swing on Thursday with a contest at Delta. The Panthers travel to Central Catholic on Saturday, Southview on Monday and Springfield on Wednesday. They host a three-team doubleheader on Saturday, April 9 against Start and Genoa.