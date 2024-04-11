Panthers Baseball Cap Off Myrtle Beach Trip With Win Over Russell, Ky.

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — It’s still early in the baseball season, so last week’s trip to Myrtle Beach was a valuable experience for the Maumee players and coaches alike.

The Panthers came home with one win in three games, but maybe more importantly, it gave the players a chance to build stronger relationships and the coaches an idea of who goes where.

“The trip was a great opportunity for the players to be able to bond as a team and play baseball in warm weather, which we obviously did not have back in Northwest Ohio last week,” said Maumee coach Todd Ery.

“It also allowed the coaching staff (a chance) to figure out how guys fit into roles as we enter league play upon our return.”

Maumee started the week with losses to Mercyhurst Prep, Pa., 8-1, and Forbush, N.C., 11-1.

The Panthers made the trip home considerably easier and brighter with a 12-2 five-inning win over Russell County, Ky., in the week’s finale.

“Finishing the week with a win against Russell was a nice way to wrap up the trip,” Ery said. “It can be hard to measure success if you’re only looking at wins and losses, but at the same time, you want to feel like you accomplished something during the endeavor.

“It should re-ignite some confidence in our team heading into league play this next week, as we got the bats going again and played a clean defensive game.”

Ben Kubicz capped off a strong week with his best game, going 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBI while picking up the pitching win, allowing five hits and two runs in five innings.

For the week, Kubicz drove in five runs.

Carter Koepfler, Jackson Kain and Jack Dauer all scored a pair of runs for the Panthers. Koepfler went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Caylob Lepper drove in three runs on one hit.

“Overall, it was a great team effort,” Ery said. “Seven different players scored runs in the game, which shows how balanced our offense can be.

“Terrific showing by Ben Kubicz, who proved that he is a guy we can count on to contribute this season.”

The Panthers (3-3) came back to Ohio, but it’ll be a while before they return home for a game. They opened Northern Buckeye Conference play this week with games at Otsego and Oak Harbor, followed by a game at Bowling Green.

They come home to host Fostoria in a league game on Monday.