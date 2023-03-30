Pancake Breakfast And Silent Auction Set For Saturday At Northern Light Masonic Lodge In Uptown Maumee

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Hundreds of Northwest Ohio residents are expected to support the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio on Saturday, April 1 from 6:30 a.m. to noon, just by showing up for breakfast.

For $7.00, attendees can participate in an all-you-can-eat breakfast and silent auction at the Northern Light Masonic Lodge 40 at 119 W. Wayne St. in Maumee.

Now in its 25th year, the annual Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction has raised more than $196,000 for the foundation, and the goal for this year is to raise another $10,000.

“This helps around 5,500 patients in Northwest Ohio. The money is for local patients only,” said event chair Doug Towslee. “We pay for the cab rides back and forth to dialysis, medications, clothing, foods, whatever the patient needs.”

The money raised goes to a fund specifically to help those in the area living with chronic kidney disease, Towslee said, adding that he was inspired to help coordinate the pancake breakfast because of his wife.

“My wife worked for Life Connection (of Ohio), which is the organ transplant organization, for 25 years,” Towslee said. “Life Connection and the Kidney Foundation worked out of the same building.”

Towslee felt it was his job to help those who could not help themselves. His connections to the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio led him to help residents affected by kidney disease.

For this year’s event, many individuals and businesses have helped organize and gather supplies, but Towslee specifically credited Uncle John’s Pancake House, McDonald’s in Maumee, Mayberry Diner and Dino’s Restaurant for supplying the food for the breakfast.

The breakfast will include pancakes, eggs, hash browns, sausage, grits, coffee and juice.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction at the lodge.

“I’m going to have approximately 100 items on the auction tables,” Towslee previewed.

To enjoy the buffet and place bids on a variety of items, those interested can call (419) 591-8264 to purchase a ticket in advance. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

For more information on the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio and the lodge, those interested can visit kfnwo.org and www.NL40.org.