Ohashi, Simpkins Compete For Maumee At NLL Swimming Meet

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — A pair of Maumee swimmers competed recently at the Northern Lakes League championships at Cooper Natatorium on the campus of Bowling Green State University.

Sophomore Madalyn Simpkins placed 11th in the 200-meter individual medley, finishing in 2 minutes, 44.38 seconds. She also placed 13th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:23.41.

Teammate Anna Ohashi finished 20th in the breaststroke in 1:53.66. The junior came in 29th in the 100 freestyle in 1:24.16.

The Panthers swimmers will compete in the OHSAA sectional tournament in early February.