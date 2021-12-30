Obituaries: 12-30-21

John Osinski

The world is a little less bright after John Jeffrey Osinski, Sr., age 60, of Upper Arlington, Ohio, passed away too soon on Wednesday, December 22. Known for his friendliness and selflessness, John will live on through the positive impact he had on all those that he encountered. John (also known as “Jeff” or “Johnny O.”) was born in Toledo in 1961 as the ninth of 13 children. John was preceded in death by his parents, John David and Dolores (Lewandowski); and his brother, Christopher (“Chip”). Those left to carry on his legacy include his siblings, David Osinski, Diane Domanski, Cyndi Raczko, Carol Jacks, Janine Williams, Mary Demecs, Steve Osinski, Regina Osinski, Tom Osinski, Elizabeth Morgan and Julianne Ksiazek; son and daughter-in-law, John Jeffrey Osinski, Jr. and Ashley Osinski; grandchildren, Adelaide, Crosby and Leo; and countless other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

John graduated in 1979 from Toledo St. Francis de Sales High School, where he ran cross country and track. After time at The Ohio State University, he enlisted in and served as a military policeman for the Ohio Army National Guard. In 1984, he began a 37-year career at UPS. Driving a package car, John enjoyed his daily interactions with the people he met along his different routes, always taking time to say hello and brighten a day. As one of 13 children, John learned early on to appreciate all of life’s blessings, and he found peace in the simplicity of nature throughout his life, spending endless hours running and biking in the Toledo Metroparks.

John’s positive relationships with others are his lasting and most important legacy, none more significant than his relationships as a father and grandfather. John and John, Jr. were best friends and nothing showcased John’s selflessness more than his devotion to providing for his son. John carried this same devotion for his grandchildren. After recently retiring following a leukemia diagnosis, he moved two blocks away from his grandchildren so he could play an even greater role in their lives. John’s family is hosting a Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 15, at the Ward Pavilion in Wildwood Preserve Metropark. John’s son and siblings will receive family and friends from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., followed immediately thereafter by a time for all friends and family to share their memories of John. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Metroparks Toledo.

Delbert Kerschner

John Delbert Owen Kerschner, age 85, of Waterville, passed away on Saturday, December 25, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo.

Born on November 11, 1936 in Monroe, Mich., to Elvin and Jessie (Knapp) Kerschner, he worked as a foreman at Chrysler Corporation for 22 years, retiring in 1991. He was a member of Monclova Road Baptist Church. He enjoyed bowling, golf and softball leagues in his younger years. He also enjoyed playing Santa Claus.

Delbert married Barbara Limes on November 1, 1958. She survives, along with children, Scott (Wendy) Kerschner, Trisha (Ken) Blackburn and Todd (Stefani) Kerschner; seven grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Bonnie (Carl) Knapp. He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, Ernest Limes and Jessie Limes-Strayer.

The funeral service took place on December 29 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville, with officiate Pastor Jeremy Rands. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Monclova Road Baptist Church. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.dunnfuneralhome.com.