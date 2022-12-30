Obituaries: 12-29-22

Sharon Moore

Sharon Marie Michaud Quinn Moore, age 77, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Monday, December 19 at the Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands, Va.

She was born on February 23, 1945 in Rochester, N.Y. to the late Lawrence Leroy Michaud I and Rose Irene (Scorcine, Michaud. Mrs. Moore had been employed by The Andersons in Accounts Receivable for 18 years. She was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed cooking, cats, animals and her gardens.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Stephen Quinn; second husband, Timothy Moore; son, Mark Stephen Quinn; brother, Larry Michaud II; and grandchildren, Dylan Quinn Fowler and Jeremy Shane Shepherd. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Chad) Fowler; grandchildren, Evan Quinn Fowler, Jacob Robert Stephen Quinn and Benjamin Noah Reneau; and daughter-in-law, Sarah Quinn Marx.

Family and friends were received on December 27 at Wright Funeral Service Chapel in Virginia. Memorial donations may be made to Planned Pethood Clinic, 18401 Virgil H. Goode Highway, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.

Emmy Hall

Emmy Hall, age 94, left this world on December 21, in the care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg.

Emmy was a loving wife and a dedicated mother and grandmother. She was born to Max and Elise Becker on January 13, 1928 in Auerbach, Germany, where she met her loving husband, Henry Hall, in 1945. Together they had seven children, 18 grandchildren and many great- grandchildren.

Over the years, Emmy loved spending time in the kitchen, where family gathered to share music and delicious food from her German culture. Her love for her family was always apparent and unconditional. Her favorite times were sharing stories with friends and family about the olden days. Emmy was talented at crocheting and knitting and filled her home and many others with her afghans and many knitted treasures. Nothing brought Emmy more joy than young children and furry friends. She loved nature and gardening and spent many seasons feeding the hummingbirds.

She is survived by her seven children, Barb (Scott) Hudson, Marc (Chris) Hall, Ralph (Pamela) Hall, Steve (Victoria) Hall, Lori (Jeffrey) Weaver, Robert (Mary Jo) Hall and Lisa (Martin) Pauken.

The family will have a private funeral with only close family members present. They ask that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Nature’s Nursery or Wounded Warriors Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.