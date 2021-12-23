Obituaries: 12-23-21

Barbara Shinaver

With heavy hearts, the family of Barbara Jean (Hayes) Shinaver announced her passing on Saturday, December 11, at home with loving husband Frank, daughter Amy, sister Mary and stepson Josh by her side.

Born in Toledo to Edward F. and Appolone (Nancy) (Reczek) Hayes, Sr., on February 5, 1950, she was never a quitter. She refused to surrender, fighting with every ounce of energy she had. After a year-and-a-half battle with pancreatic cancer, she is finally at peace. She will be greeted in Heaven by her mother and father; brother, Edward (Rod) Hayes, Jr.; six brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; mother and father-in-law, Russ and Randy Shinaver; and, also waiting for her, wagging their tails, are her two fur babies, Finnigan and Zephyn.

Barb grew up in Maumee and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church and School and graduated from McCauley High School. Her dedication and effort to anything she did was 110 percent, and her laughter was so contagious it was impossible for anyone around not to smile. Her favorite phrase was “I love you to the moon and back,” and the way she loved her family and friends echoed that phrase 1,000-fold. She retired after 40 years as an enrolled agent and manager from the accounting firm Gilmore, Jaison & Mahler. Every client of hers became her dear friend.

On Saturdays and Sundays, you could find Barb with a cold Miller Lite watching The Ohio State Buckeyes and Pittsburgh Steelers. Summers were spent by the pool with family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Frank Shinaver; daughter, Amy Miller; stepson, Joshua (Sarah) Shinaver; extra son, Barry Bigalow; grandchildren, Jordon, Shayla, Mia, Greyson and Cole; sister, Mary Martinez; brothers, Col. Jack (Sharon) Hayes, USAF (ret) and David Hayes; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tom and Joe Shinaver, Danaye Hayes, Ruth Harpel, Carolyn (Richard) Nusbaum, Patricia Bevier and Cheryl Shinaver and Becky Shinaver; and aunt, Joan O’Connell. Barb had 28 nieces and nephews who also loved her very much.

There will be no showing, because Barb decided to donate her body to The University of Toledo Medical Center in the hope that she could potentially prevent this affliction from affecting other families. A celebration of life will be held at a later date per her wishes. The family would like to acknowledge the following people/groups for everything they did for Barb during her struggle: Dr. Rebecca Marshall and staff, Dr. Richard Phinney and staff, Hospice of Northwest Ohio and Blessings in Disguise. The family requests memorial donations be directed to Blessings in Disguise at www.blessingsid.org, Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the American Cancer Foundation.

When you look at the night sky, keep an eye out for star number Pegasus RA 23h32m23s D 32 Degrees 3’5. It’s a star called Barb Shinaver.

John Beebe

John Edward Beebe, age 60, passed away on Saturday, December 11 at The Toledo Hospital.

Born in Toledo on October 23, 1961 to James and May Lois (Moore) Beebe, he was a 1979 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School. On September 22, 1984, he married Karen Parris at the Missionary Baptist Church near where they grew up and began their lives together. They built their first home together in 1989 on five acres in Monclova. John was a general contractor and ran his own business, JEBCO, where work was also a hobby. His customers were like family to him, as he worked with many of them for more than 20 years. He was a man of many trades – nothing he couldn’t build or fix. He was a self-taught, skilled banjo player and enjoyed playing bluegrass music. He was in a gospel band at age 15 and recorded his first album that year with Bluegrass Gospel – Aires. Music was always a big part of his life, as he was a member of many bands over the years.

He was also an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, hiking, shooting and riding motorcycles. He spent much of his time working on the family cabin in Pennsylvania, where they spent all their summer holidays together canoeing, kayaking, hiking and enjoying the outdoors.

John is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Karen; daughters, Megan and Samantha Beebe, both of Monclova; parents; brother, Don (Carol) Beebe, of Monclova; sisters, Julie Wohlers, of Norwalk, and Tammy Beebe, of New Hampshire; along with many nieces, nephews and close in-laws.

Visitation and a memorial service took place on December 17 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.dunnfuneral-home.com.

Mary Ellen Ferguson

Mary Ellen “Mema” Ferguson, age 97, of Maumee, passed away on Saturday, December 18, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania.

Born on November 25, 1924 to Charles and Loretta (Wilhelm) Johann, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed. Her biggest enjoyment was spending time with her family. She was employed at Maumee City Schools, primarily at Fairfield Elementary, as a cafeteria manager and was a member of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church.

Surviving are her children, James Ferguson and Debora (Robert) Corron; former daughter-law, Sheila Gibbs; grandchildren, Rob (Mary Beth) Corron, Michelle (Joe) Bryan, Connor and Cassidy Ferguson and Andrew Mockensturm; and great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Taylor, Hayden, Mylah, Drew, Lauren and Matthew. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, and all her siblings.

Family and friends were received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee on December 21. Funeral services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Ebeid Hospice, 5340 Harroun Rd., Sylvania, OH 43560. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.