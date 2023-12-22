Obituaries: 12-21-23

Richard Pollock

Richard Emmett Pollock, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, November 21, at his home in Hayfield, Minn.

Born in Waterville on February 20, 1936, Richard was the son of Sidney and Elnora (Noward) Pollock. He graduated from Anthony Wayne High School in Whitehouse in 1954 and served in the U.S. Navy for three years. Richard was united in marriage to Kathryn Lehman on November 18, 1961, and they raised their young family and farmed on Noward Road and the surrounding area in Waterville for many years.

In 1972, Richard and Kathryn moved to Minnesota and he farmed for many years with his buddy, Blue. Richard worked at Jerome Foods and drove school buses for the Hayfield School District. He enjoyed horses, spending time with Amish friends, going to auction sales and traveling, but his main hobby was farming.

Richard is survived by his wife, Kathryn Pollock, of Hayfield, Minn; children, Glenn (Kimberly) Pollock, of Hayfield, Minn., Jacquelyn (Emil) Miller, of Blooming Prairie, Minn., and Scott (Kathy Warner) Pollock, of Lonsdale, Minn.; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and sister, Mary Williams, of Waterville. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Waldo, Burton and Merlin; and great-grandson, Nicholas.

Military services were provided by the Hayfield American Legion Rothie Post 330 and the services took place on December 1 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hayfield, Minn. The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for all the special care given to Richard. Blessed be his memory.

Janis Witte

Janis Marie (Sullivan) Witte, 94, of Whitehouse, passed away December 18.

Born on April 29, 1929, in Whitehouse to Robert Argo and Bess Sullivan, she married Charles “Chuck” Witte on December 16, 1950. He preceded her in death by less than a year. They were happily married for 72 years.

Janis was a 1947 graduate of Whitehouse High School and went on to obtain her bachelor’s degree in education from Miami University in 1950. She was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. She was nationally recognized with the Cable Award for her service to the Toledo Alumni Chapter.

She began teaching at Anthony Wayne High School in 1950 and retired in 1989. She spent her career teaching typing and other business classes. She loved teaching and being involved in extracurricular activities. During her tenure, Janis established the yearbook, The Trailblazer, and the weekly newspaper, The Dispatch. Under her leadership, both won many awards and recognitions. She also initiated the use of computers in the high school.

Janis was a longtime member of the Hope United Methodist Church, the Whitehouse Legion Auxiliary and the Whitehouse Fire Department Auxiliary. In 2002, she was inducted into the Anthony Wayne High School Hall of Fame.

The 72 years Janis and Chuck were married were not always easy, but they were always full of love and faith. They approached all problems as a united front. They loved each other, their family and their many friends unconditionally. They traveled the world together and found a second home in Maui, Hawaii. Janis was able to spend 21 winters there escaping the dreaded Ohio cold.

Janis was known for her steel trap of a mind. She was an avid reader. She could beat anyone in a hand of bridge or euchre. She was the original hostess of the renowned Witte Family Fourth of July Parties, an excuse to gather her friends from the United States and Canada. Janis was a great dog lover.

Janis is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brother, Jack Sullivan; and her grandson, Tyler Yoder.

Janis is survived by her four children, Jenni (Tim) Yoder, Jack (Cathy) Witte, Kirk (Michelle) Witte and Karla Witte. Additionally, she is survived by her 11 grandchildren, Ryan (Nissa) Yoder, Kyle (Jamie) Yoder, Kory (Erin) Yoder, Lynze (John) Ballay, Charlie Witte, Kelly (Max) Haberkorn, A.J. Witte, Robert (Katie) Witte, Michael Witte and Emily Witte. Janis is also survived by her 15 great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her Tu-Tu.

We appreciate the loving guidance we received from Southern Care Hospice Services. A special thanks to Nancy, Kierra, Robin, Pat and Legend Laurie for loving and caring for Janis.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, December 22, from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Hope United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at noon. Pastor Warren Clifton will officiate. The funeral service can be viewed on Facebook Live via Hope United Methodist Church – Whitehouse. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Hope United Methodist Church by texting “Give” to (419) 780-2799 or Southern Care Hospice Services at https://www.gentivahs.com/about/donate.