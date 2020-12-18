Obituaries: 12-17-20

Nancy Kinkaid

Nancy Lee Kinkaid, 83, passed away on December 7, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. Born in Toledo on March 12, 1937 to Fred and Helen (Barrell) Probasco, Nancy was a member of Libbey High School’s Class of 1955. On July 30, 1955, she married Ronald E. Kinkaid, the love of her life, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Toledo. Ron and Nancy met on the skating rink in 1946 and began the love story that has touched everyone since.

Nancy was active in Bridge Club for nearly 50 years, loved playing card games and board games with family and friends, loved her grandchildren, was known for playing the Bumble Boogie on the family piano, was a longtime member of the NRA and an avid supporter of the Shriners Hospital for Children.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ronald; her children Mark (Beverly Oatis) and Keith (Julie) Kinkaid, Amy Jo (Wendell) Aldrich and Alison (Jacob) Dieter; her grandchildren, Ezekiel (Kay) Kinkaid, Caleb (Christina) Kinkaid, Mackenzie (Derick) Rice, Brice (Torie) Aldrich, and Phoebe and Ella Dieter; and her great-grandchildren, Andrew and Alexander Kinkaid, Haven Rice, and Stella and Opal Aldrich. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Helen Probasco; her son, Scott E. Kinkaid; and her sister, Shirley Musser. She was followed in death by her daughter-in-law, Julie (Keith) Kinkaid on December 9. She was very loved by her family and friends and we are grateful to have been loved by her.

Visitation and funeral were held at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, followed by burial at Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville.

Special thanks to the many nurses and doctors who showed kindness and compassion toward her at St. Luke’s Hospital and Ebeid Hospice.

Donations may be made in her memory to Shriners Hospital for Children at 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

Julie Kinkaid

Julie Ann Kinkaid, 57, passed away peacefully in her home on December 9, 2020 in Monclova. She was born on October 12, 1963, to Butch and Anita (Spurgeon) Baron in Toledo. Julie was a member of Anthony Wayne High School’s Class of 1982. On May 24, 1996, she married Keith L. Kinkaid, in Toledo. For several years, Julie was a beautician/hairstylist and tended bar at the American Legion, where she was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary.

Julie was best known by those who loved her as ‘Jules,’ and by Keith as ‘JuJu’. Although she had no children, she loved her nieces and nephews as her own and will be greatly missed.

Julie is survived by her husband of 24 years, Keith; her sisters, Jodi (Mark) Plocek of Monclova and Jennifer Baron of Toledo; her brother-in-law, Mark (Beverly) Kinkaid of Perrysburg; sisters-in-law, Amy (Wendell) Aldrich of Columbia City, Ind., and Alison (Jake) Dieter of Waterville; nieces, Cory Jo (Eric) Sanford, Brittany Plocek, Jamie Plocek, Mackenzie (Derick) Rice, Phoebe Dieter and Ella Dieter; nephews, Jake Wagner, Jonas Zieman, Zeke (Kay) Kinkaid, Caleb (Christina) Kinkaid and Brice (Torie) Aldrich; and great-nieces, Celia Jo Sanford, Emerson Sanford, Stella Aldrich, Opal Aldrich and Haven Rice.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Butch and Anita (Spurgeon) Baron; her grandfather, Joe Spurgeon; mother-in-law, Nancy Kinkaid; and brother-in-law, Scott Kinkaid.

Her services are entrusted to the Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Whitehouse. A celebration of Julie’s life will be privately held for family and close friends at a later date.

Please consider making donations to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) at 2501 W. COTA Dr., Bloomington, IN 47403.

Richard Knight

M. Richard (“Dick”) Knight, age 88, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2020. He was born on August 24, 1932, in Massillon, to Ralph C. and Helen D. Knight.

Dick was the chief executive officer and general director of the YMCA of Greater Toledo until his retirement in 1989. Dick first joined the YMCA at the age of 9 and pursued his lifelong passion for Christian service through his many roles with the organization. He was a teen volunteer and lifeguard, and later chose a career with the Y, which included leadership roles at YMCAs in Port Edwards, Wis., Mansfield, Warren and Toledo.

Dick’s dedication to serving his community extended far beyond his YMCA affiliations. His other contributions to his community came through service with the Toledo Rotary Club, several regional and national YMCA committees, and through his membership on the (Ohio Living) Swan Creek Retirement Community Board, the Ohio Presbyterian Retirement Services (OPRS) Development Corporation and his longtime membership at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Maumee.

Dick graduated from Middletown High School and Indiana University, where he lettered as a member of the swim team and completed his ROTC training. After graduation, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, and married his high school sweetheart, Betty Jane Roush, in 1955. He later obtained his master’s degree at George Williams College in Chicago.

While Dick’s most recognized legacy is one of humble and tireless public service, his true legacy was his quiet philanthropy, his generous, unhesitant aid to friends and strangers alike, and his loving devotion to his wife and family. Betty, the love of his life for over 65 years, left this Earth only two months ago. Although saddened by the tremendous loss, their family feels blessed that they have been so quickly reunited. No mortal will ever be able fill his size 14 shoes, but his children take great pride in having mastered his trademark “Dick Knight shake of the head” in any situation when words just aren’t enough.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ralph D. Knight and J. Philip Knight, sister Norma McVay, and wife Betty Knight. He is survived by sister Elizabeth Smythe of Toronto, Canada, son Stephen Knight of Columbus, daughter Teri Clark (Chuck) of Stow, daughter Julie Jensen Harrington (Steve) of Maumee, “bonus” daughter Dawn Dalrymple of Milford, Conn., and cherished grandchildren Dylan, Christopher, Aislinn, Hanna (Jeremy), Clara and Jared.

There will be a private memorial service for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Maumee (www.stpaulslive.com), Ohio Living Swan Creek (www.ohioliving.org/communities/ohio-living-swan-creek), Hospice of Northwest Ohio (www.hospicenwo.org) or your local YMCA.

Sylvia Meeker

Sylvia Jean Meeker, 73, of Maumee, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 11, 2020. She was born in Toledo to Seymour and Luella (Jackson) Goldstein on September 20, 1947. Sylvia met the love of her life, Lyle Meeker, in August of 1969, and they were married shortly after. The two of them were inseparable, enjoying every minute of their lives together.

Sylvia worked for 36 years for the United States Postal Service as a window clerk. She brightened the lives of every customer that entered her facility. Sylvia enjoyed going on road trips with her family and friends, especially to see the fall colors in Northern Michigan. It was a treat to spot an eagle, and Sylvia was always the first to spot one. Her cheerful disposition could always lighten the mood and uplift everyone around her.

Sylvia is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Lyle; sisters, Sharon (Goldstein) Drake and Martha Goldstein; nephew, David (Mandy) Drake; great-niece, Maddy Drake; many cousins and a special thank-you to cousin Mike Fortress for all of his love and help; brother-in-law, Jerry (Kathy) Meeker; many other close family members and countless dear friends.

Visitation for Sylvia will take place on Friday, December 18, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing while paying respects to Sylvia. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Donald Redman

Donald D. Redman, age 91, a lifelong resident of Maumee, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 12, 2020 with his family at his side. Born on September 12, 1929 to Melvin and Gertrude Ada (Boyd) Redman, he was a 1947 graduate of Maumee High School. Three years after graduation, Don met the love of his life, JoAnn (Hughes) on a blind date. They were married for 66 years until JoAnn passed away in 2016.

Don was an Army veteran and served his country during the Korean War. He was employed at Columbia Gas for 40 years as an operations technician, retiring in 1991. After retirement, Don worked over a decade at St. Luke’s Hospital as a patient transporter and over 12 years at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home.

One of Don’s greatest gifts was his story telling over an occasional Manhattan. He will be remembered for his sense of humor along with his honesty, integrity and his love for animals. His favorite toast was “To our wives and sweethearts, may they never meet.” Don enjoyed gardening, playing cards, shuffleboard and relaxing by the firepit after a good barbeque.

Surviving are his children, Mark, Karen (Jeff) Rood, Jeff (Debbie) and Patty (John Koslap) Dukes. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, services for Don will be private. The family would like to thank all his friends at Genesis Village, The Glendale and Elara Caring Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 104 W. Broadway St., Maumee, OH 43537.