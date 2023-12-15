Obituaries: 12-14-23

Catherine Pritscher

Dr. Catherine “Kay” (Golden) Pritscher of Maumee passed physically from our lives on December 9. Physically, but only physically. The gifts she offered over the course of her 88 years – and there were many – remain with us.

Growing up during a time in which women were not encouraged to have independent careers, through graduate study and then her work as a psychologist, she provided a model to her family and to others of what could be accomplished through commitment and persistence. The career itself, involving as it did a caring relation toward others, fit her person like a glove. That caring did not remain in the therapy room with her. She nourished her children and then her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with an unconditional love that will not be forgotten, for the simple reason that it will not disappear from our lives. Beyond that, her intellect and wit, gently offered, engaged and inspired those around her. Kay could do more with a few well-chosen words than most of us are capable of with full paragraphs. Always active, never reactive, she did not mourn time’s changes over the course of her life but instead immersed herself in them, enriching each new fold of the world with the reward of her presence.

Growing up in Chicago as the youngest of five sisters, Kay had a beautiful bond with her best friend since second grade, Sue, who became her sister-in-law. They spoke on the phone almost weekly for 80 years with contagious laughter and great stories. She loved watching the sunrise over the Maumee River every morning, had a passion for the Cleveland Browns and all types of music, especially listening to her father play the fiddle. Those of us left behind are saddened that we will not see her smile, feel her hug, or hear her words again. She continues to dwell within us, lighting our way as she accompanies us on our own journeys.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Conrad, four sisters, and beloved grandson Alex.

Among those carrying her within them are her children, Conrad (Katie), Denny (Fran), Kathleen May (Todd), Patty Viers (Tony); grandchildren Sarah Biancalana (Dominic), Levi (Lauren), Max, Jackson, Henry, Bobby, Jordan, David, Rachel, Joel, Taylor, Kurt; great-grandchildren and her beloved grand dogs.

Please consider donating to a charity of your choice in honor of Kay’s wonderful life. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date.