Obituaries: 12-10-20

Jack M. (Whitey) Anderson, formerly of Maumee, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020. He was 95 years old. Born on December 18, 1924, in Toledo, to Murrell and Anna (Young) Anderson, he married Betty Ann Maybee on July 20, 1956, and they celebrated their 64th anniversary this year.

Jack worked at the Jeep Corporation for over 37 years, retiring in 1980. In 1981, he and three other Jeep management retirees set up a museum in the old Mather Springs office building, depicting the history of the Overland plant. He continued leading tour groups through the plant until 1997. Jack was a charter member of the Jeep Management Retiree Association.

Jack loved spending time with family and enjoyed traveling, camping, bowling and fishing in Lake Erie and in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. A lucky spin at a casino or a winning Ohio lottery number always brought a smile.

Jack is survived by his wife, Betty Ann; son, David Anderson of Maumee; daughter, Dianne (Tom) Woodruff of Luckey; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

As last respects to his wishes, there will be no funeral service. Tributes can be made to your favorite charity.

