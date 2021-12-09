Obituaries: 12-09-21

Kathleen Barlage

Kathleen M. Barlage, age 97, of Maumee, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, at the Elizabeth Scott Community.

Born to Ray and Cora (Thome) Peck on October 9, 1924 in New Bavaria, Ohio, she graduated from Holgate High School and then proudly served her country in the U.S. Navy during World War II, stationed in Washington, D.C. Kathy (a.k.a. Dolly to her family) married Leo Barlage on February 5, 1946 and dedicated her life raising their three adopted children. After Leo passed in 1988, she began her second career working for McDonald’s, retiring 20 years later at the age of 84.

She was a 50-year member of TOPS, American Legion Post 320, an active member of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church and a volunteer for Heartbeat of Toledo. Kathy loved music, which included playing the organ, singing in the funeral choir and playing in a local dulcimer group performing at nursing homes and community events.

She was preceded death by her loving husband, Leo; parents; great-grandson, Logan Barlage; and nine brothers and sisters. Surviving are her children, Stephen Barlage, Kristin (Allen) Baugh and Jeffrey (Linda) Barlage; 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; sister, Betty O’Shaughnessey; and many generations of nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 9 at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, where the family will begin greeting guests at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartbeat of Toledo or to the parish. Please view and sign the online guest registry at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

Myra Abel

Myra Anne Abel, age 72, of Maumee, passed away at home on Saturday, December 4, surrounded by family.

Myra Anne was a proud graduate of McAuley High School in 1967 and still gathered with her school friends. She married her love, Gary Abel, in 1968 and spent the next 53 years building a life and raising her family. She loved gathering the family around, celebrating holidays with everyone home. There was always room at her table for one more, as anyone who attended their legendary hobo dinners would attest. Since their retirement, she and Gary spent time spoiling their dog Roscoe, exploring in their travel trailer and seeing the country.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Abel; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Carol Ruetz; children, Jon and Julie, of Maumee, Beth and Denny, of Toledo, Tricia and Tim, of Omaha, Neb., Kurt and Tracey, of Bonneau, S.C., Martin, of Pittsburgh, and Wil, of Maumee; as well as a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Elizabeth (Greenlese) Ruetz; and brother, Gerald Ruetz.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, December 9 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, where the Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. and prayers will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, December 10, followed by the funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church in Toledo. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Maumee. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in support of H.O.P.E. Acres Rescue (www.hopeacresrescue.org), P.O. Box 2037 Goose Creek, SC 29445. Online condolences for the family may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Joette Parker

Joette Marie (Taylor) Parker, age 68, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 4, surrounded by her family after a brief battle with cancer.

Born on March 31, 1953, in Leesville, La., where her father and mother were stationed at Fort Polk, she grew up in Maumee. She was a 1971 graduate of Maumee High School and then attended The Ohio State University. She worked as a waitress at the Cape House restaurant and met her husband, Gene Parker, a jazz player who performed there weekly. The couple married in 1976 and settled in Perrysburg.

Joette finished her bachelor’s degree in Business Services/Information Systems at The University of Toledo in 1984 and became a licensed realtor with Danberry Realty in 1995. She was also a dedicated school bus driver for Perrysburg Schools from 2005-13. She was kind and compassionate as she worked primarily with special needs children. In later years, she cared for her parents until they passed in 2020. Joette had many interests and was an avid reader, artist and gardener. She adored all animals and often took in strays and rescues. She shared all of her interests with her cherished children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Gene Parker; daughter, Jennifer (Matt) Krajewski; stepdaughter, Jessica (Tim) Hofacker; stepsons, Ray and Karl (Teresa); grandchildren, Cole and Quinn Krajewski; step-grandchildren, Anna, Tony, Joe, Erin, Kathryn, Sam and Alex; brothers, Jay (Chris) and Bob (Roxanne) Taylor; sisters, Jackie Taylor and Janet (Alex) Monteith; and many nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and great nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Joette was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Frank and Martha Taylor; and brother, James and his wife Kathy.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Maumee Valley Save-a-Pet, Toledo Humane Society or Mobile Meals of Toledo. Services to be held at a later date.