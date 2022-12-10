Obituaries: 12-08-22

James Harding

James (Jim) Walter Harding went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, November 23.

Born in Toledo, he grew up there and graduated from Maumee High School. He started working part time from the age of 9. He retired from Libbey-Owens-Ford after a 43-year career. Jim was a Boy Scout leader for several years and loved fishing, golf and bowling. He was a longtime member of the Rossford Eagles Aerie.

Jim is survived by his wife, Carole Harding; son, Chris Harding; daughter, Becky Harding; grandchildren, Sarah Cousino, Robert Bacon, Nick Sayre and David Wolfe; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Daryl Harding, Carl Harding, and Keith Harding; and sister, Darlene Hall. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley Frank Harding and Mildred (Schermbeck) Harding; brother, Kenneth Harding; and sisters, Judy Harding, Karen Shook and Joyce Grau.

No services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim’s name to the Crossville Police Shop With a Cop program.

Roger Willis

Roger L. Willis, age 86, passed away on Sunday, November 27, after a brief illness.

Born in Bethel, Ohio to Frank and Arabelle Willis on January 13, 1936, he was the oldest of six and their only son. After high school, Roger attended Purdue University and studied engineering. He moved his family to Maumee in 1968 when he worked as a tool engineer for Chrysler Corp. in Perrysburg and lived in Maumee for 54 years. He later worked as a tool and die salesman for GTE Valenite until his retirement in 2000. Roger enjoyed his years coaching Maumee Little League while his sons played in the 1970s. He also enjoyed many years at the family’s Marblehead (Ohio) cottage getaway, boating and fishing on Lake Erie.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn (Johnson) Willis, whom he married 65 years ago on August 11, 1957; children, Monica (Mark) Kleparek, of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Mike Willis, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; grandchildren, Brad (Kara) Kleparek, Alaina (Spencer) Montgomery, Noah Willis and Alyssa Willis; great-grandchildren, Mia, Layla and Maren Kleparek and Flynn Montgomery; sisters, Peggy Jarrett, Patty (Sam) Yount and Karen Neal, all of Florida; and many nieces and nephews. Roger was predeceased by his son, Tony Willis; daughter-in-law, Janice Willis (son Mike’s wife); and sisters, Mary Simpson and Nelda Hawkins.

Friends will be received from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15. at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, where funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 16, followed by interment in Riverside Cemetery.

Judith Bucher

Judith Ann Bucher, age 82, of Monclova Township, passed away suddenly at her home on Thursday, December 1.

Born on May 23, 1940 at her childhood home in Swanton on SR 64, she was a graduate of Anthony Wayne High School (1958) and the Stautzenberger Business College. On September 5, 1959, she married James Franklin Bucher, of Whitehouse, and spent the next 55 years in marriage until his passing in 2014. Judy worked for more than 10 years at the board of Lucas County Children Services. She was a lifelong member of Hope United Methodist Church in Whitehouse, where she helped at its Hope Chest for many years. Judy filled her life loving and supporting her husband, children and grandchildren. She helped support children throughout the world with their education. Judy’s interests included puzzles, cats, birds, reading and her large collection of books and records.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Kevin (Jennifer) Bucher, of Sylvania, and Dr. Kyle Bucher, of Monclova; grandsons, Jared Bucher, of Sylvania, John (Alex) Bucher, of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Jack and Joe Bucher, of Sylvania; and sisters, Ruth (Dr. John) Pecsok, of Whitehouse, and June (Jim) Yantiss, of Monclova Township. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim and her parents.

Visitation and funeral services took place on December 7 at Hope United Methodist Church in Whitehouse, followed by interment in Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville. Memorial contributions are encouraged to the Hope United Methodist Church Choir Fund. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.

Constance Amborski

Constance “Connie” A. Amborski, age 78, passed away on December 3, surrounded by family under hospice care at Ohio Living Swan Creek.

Born on February 24, 1944 in Toledo to Louis and Pearl (nee Herwat) Walkowiak, she graduated from Whitney High School in 1962 and worked for the Lion Store before becoming a homemaker who enjoyed raising her five children in Maumee. She also worked part time for the Special Services Department of the Toledo Public Library System.

Connie married Daniel Amborski, Sr., on September 14, 1968, at St. Vincent de Paul Church. They were married for 37 years before his passing. She was an avid reader and Elvis Presley fan who loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Connie was always up for a car ride and lived for family gatherings. She spent many hours talking on the phone, drinking black coffee, watching Hallmark movies and loved good pizza. We knew her Alzheimer’s disease was progressing when she could no longer enjoy these activities.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Amborski, Sr.; and sisters Jane Kolodziejczyk and Elsie Myneder. Left to cherish her memory are Daniel (Adrienne) Amborski, Jr., Jennifer (Ray) Conners, Laura (Mike) Feldkamp, Angela (Brian) Lewandowski and Michael (Bekah) Amborski; grandchildren; Gwen and Neil Amborski, Brandi Ostrander and Brittany Ross, Erica and Raymond Conners, Claire, Paige and Wade Feldkamp, Samantha Shepherd, Jacob Herbster, Lillian Lewandowski, Isaac, Adam and Liv Amborski, as well as three great-grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will be held for Connie at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 104 W. Broadway St., Maumee.

She will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery, 1595 W. River Rd., Maumee.

Memorial donations can be made in memory of Connie to the Altar Society of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.

Gregory Mechel

Gregory J. Mechel, age 60, of Toledo, passed away on Saturday, November 26.

He is survived by his father, John “Jack” Mechel and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Mechel; and sister, Jill Young.

A service took place on December 3 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, followed by interment in Riverside Cemetery in Maumee. Memorial contributions may be made to Maumee United Methodist Church, 405 Sackett St., Maumee, OH 43537. Online condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Donna Kutz

Donna Mae Kutz, age 76, of Maumee, passed away December 5, at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Born on November 15, 1946 in Toledo to Robert and Margaret (Blair) Buser, she retired from St. Luke’s Hospital, where she worked for many years. Donna was a member of Open Bible and CedarCreek Church in Perrysburg.

In addition to her parents, Donna was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Louis Kutz and son, Nathan Kutz. She is survived by her sister, Florence (Richard) Hannum; brother, Robert (Carol) Buser; godson, Richard Hannum, II; nieces, April (Aaron) Keil, Amy (Kais Ben Jannet) Hannum and a host of family and friends.

The family will receive guests on Friday, December 16 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo. Funeral services will begin at noon at the funeral home followed by burial at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, 4210 Central Ave.

Memorial contributions may be made to CedarCreek Church in Donna’s memory.

To leave a special message for Donna’s family, visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.