Obituaries: 12-07-23

Benjamin Hazard

Benjamin R. Hazard, age 53, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 13.

Born on August 1, 1970, to his parents, Cary and Beverly (Wagener) Hazard, Ben grew up in Maumee. After graduating from Maumee High School, he went to work in the packaging industry. He was a product specialist at DDI and was highly recognized for his craft. He won the Presidential Award of International Association of Die Cutting and Die Making for 2020-2023.

Laughter, joking and being a smart aleck were part of Ben’s core. He loved to bring joy to others and play practical jokes on his friends and family. April Fool’s Day was one of his favorites. Hands-on parenting was Ben’s style. He loved to coach his son, especially in football and baseball, while his two daughters and wife cheered them on. Other than his family, Ben’s favorite things were golf and football. He would drive hours to play a new course, but his roots always were planted at Riverby Hills Golf Club, where he learned to love the game.

Ben is survived by his wife of 28 years, Linda; children, Austin, Bailey and Riley; multiple fur babies; parents, Cary and Beverly; brother, Josh (Holly); nieces and nephews, Logan, Jacob, Blake and Sidney; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his in-laws.

Friends and family were received on November 16 at Maison-Darden-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, where the funeral service took place on November 17.