Obituaries: 12-03-20

Jimmie Perry

Jimmie Wayne Perry, age 88, passed away on November 20, 2020 at his home in Waterville. At the time of his death, Jimmie was under the care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio and was surrounded by his loving children. Jimmie was born on November 6, 1932 to Raymond and Lucille (Strayer) Perry. Jimmie is survived by his brother, Ronnie (Eileen) Perry and his sister, Wilma Bostelman. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gene Perry (Betty Arnold).

Jimmie was the vice president of the first graduating class of Anthony Wayne High School, the Class of 1951. He married his high school sweetheart, Melva Vollmar, who was also a graduate of the AW Class of 1951. Jimmie proudly served the United States Air Force (1952-1956), where he earned the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Jimmie was selected and attended the Honor Flight in 2018. He graduated from BGSU with a business degree. Jimmie was known for his vast intelligence. During his lifetime, he was awarded agri-business patents, owned several successful companies and during his retirement years, he became a land developer for the family properties, most notably, “Northcross,” a 200-acre industrial park. For the majority of Jimmie’s life, he resided and raised his family on the family farm in Whitehouse. Jimmie was a member of the Neapolis Church of Christ, where he served as treasurer.

Jimmie is additionally survived by the mother of their six children, Melva Perry. He is also survived by his children, Stan (Cathy) Perry, Les (Cathy) Perry, Cynthia (John) Dress, Jennifer Perry, Lori (Brad) Bowers and Terry (Denise) Perry; 16 grandchildren, Jamie Perry, Nathan Perry, Danielle (Andy) Kasack, Anthony Perry, Jason Perry, Jenna (Johnathon) Cato, Matt Perry, Kristen Dress, Jarred Dress, Morgan Baum, Ashley (David) Fought, Cassie (Brandon) Gelow, Brent (Amanda) Bowers, Kyle (Jenna) Perry, Ashley Landers and Allison Perry; and seven great-grandchildren, Elliott Cato, Mason Kasack, Elijah Fought, Alaina Bowers, Bryce Bowers, Cole Bowers and Carson Perry (arriving January 2021).

Jimmie was a very generous man. He built a legacy for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid reader and enjoyed talking about his travels around the world. Funeral services will be private. Our father asked that any donations made in his memory be to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, www.hospicenwo.org; Neapolis Church of Christ, www.neapolischurch.com; or the Parkinson’s Foundation, www.pfnwo.org.

