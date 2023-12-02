Obituaries: 11-30-23

Raymond Chamberlain

Raymond “Buzz” G. Chamberlain, age 85, of Waterville, a dedicated and accomplished individual, passed away on Saturday, November 18, at Ayden Healthcare of Waterville.

Born in Swanton on December 6, 1937, to Ovid and Elizabeth Mary (Flory) Chamberlain, Ray was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He was respected for his remarkable career and his active involvement in the Whitehouse community. Ray graduated from Swanton High School in 1955. He served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant and was honorably discharged on October 19, 1966. On October 10, 1959, Ray married the love of his life, Kathleen Ann Long. In 1967, they bought property and built a home in Whitehouse and lived there until 2017 before building a villa in the Waterville Browning Community.

Ray began his professional career with Bostwick-Braun Company and remained devoted to the organization for an impressive 49 years. He cared not only for the well-being of the company but the customers he served as well. During his time there, he demonstrated his exceptional ability in sales and was recognized on numerous occasions as a valued member of the Presidents Million Dollar Sales Club.

In 1970, Ray obtained his auctioneer’s license and became known for his expertise in the field. This endeavor also led to the Half Penny Antique Shop. This spawned many businesses in the downtown Whitehouse district. In 1989, when Don Scott Chevrolet had to move his dealership outside of town, Ray bought the car lot and built a stand-alone General Pro Hardware store, where it operates today. Ray was particularly passionate about being the owner and operator of the store, where he tirelessly served his customers with dedicated care and expertise. In 2022, they celebrated 50 years in business.

Ray was a charter member of the Community of Christ Lutheran Church and contributed significantly to its growth. He also was a charter member of the Anthony Wayne CIC, which was responsible for many economic projects in the area, including the Whitehouse Can Plant and development of the Whitehouse and Waterville Industrial Park and other community developments. Ray was a member of the Whitehouse American Legion Post 384.

Surviving Ray is his beloved wife of 64 years, Kathleen “Princess,” who stood by his side through thick and thin. He also leaves behind his children, Jeffrey L. (Rebecca) Chamberlain, Jill Kathleen (Mike) Eubank and David G. Chamberlain (Mandi Mastin); grandchildren, Whitney (Wes) Gorham, Alisson L. Chamberlain, Joseph R. Chamberlain, Joshua Eubank, Zackary Eubank and MacKenzie Eubank and Levi and Logan Chamberlain; his great-grandchild, Willow Gorham; brother, Lyle (Linda) Chamberlain; sister, Linda Sue (Mike) Buck; sister-in-law, Donna Long; as well as many nieces and nephews who will forever treasure his memory. Ray was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Catherine (Robert) Lemmerbrock, and brother-in-law, Robert “Peanuts” Long.

Graveside services at Swanton Cemetery will be private. A public memorial service celebrating Ray’s life will take place in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to Community of Christ Lutheran Church-Building Fund or Whitehouse American Legion Post 384. The family also encourages you to plant a tree in Ray’s memory.

Donald Dennis

Donald James Dennis, age 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 19 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, with his loving wife by his side.

Born in Toledo to William and Agnes (Yager) Dennis, Don graduated from Maumee High School in 1957. He was a member of the high school marching band, in which he played the bass drum. He was very proud to say he marched in the halftime show of the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game. Don served in the 983rd Engineering Division of the U.S. Army Reserves for six years. He was an Assistant Scoutmaster with Boy Scout Troop 252.

Don retired from The Andersons, where he worked as a project buyer for 45 years. He was a proud volunteer firefighter for the Maumee Fire Division for 45 years, retiring as Assistant Fire Chief. He was a longtime parishioner and the head usher for 50 years at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns in Toledo, where his father and his twin brother Ron helped build the brick wall of the altar. He was a dedicated member of the Maumee Elks Lodge 1850 and the American Legion Whitehouse Post 358. Don would always give a helping hand to whomever needed it. He had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed teaching driving lessons to teens.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Ronald; brothers, Walter and Duane; and sister, Rose. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Lou; son, David (Betsy) Dennis, of Dublin, Ohio; daughter, Lisa (Dave) Burns, of Findlay; grandchildren, Alexander, Matthew and Michael Dennis and Ambur Burns, who lovingly called him “Pa Chief;” brother, Wayne Dennis; sisters-in-law, Lynn Dennis and Shirley Raftery; brother-in-law, Rick Rankin; many nieces and nephews; and his dog, Lily. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. Go Bucks!

Family and friends were received on November 27 at the Coyle Funeral Home, with a Rosary service followed by the Last Alarm Service. The funeral began at Coyle on November 28, followed by Mass at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church and burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Maumee. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Education Fund. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

Richard Johnston

Richard Roy Johnston, age 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 26.

Born in Grand Rapids, Ohio, on December 22, 1934, to the late Roy and Marie (Winters) Johnston, Richard married Shirley Bruning on June 5, 1954 and she preceded him in death on October 16, 2021.

Family and friends will be received from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 7 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse Chapel, where the funeral service will take place at noon on Friday, December 8, with an additional visitation period at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Kevin Kurtz will officiate. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Grand Rapids.

Lola Peske

Lola June (Ross) Peske, age 100, passed away peacefully at Sunset Village in Sylvania on Thursday, November 23.

Born in Washington Township on June 3, 2023, to the late Floyd and Daisy (Foor) Ross, she was a graduate of Liberty Center High School. She and Edward Peske married and lived in Delta and Swanton, but for the longest time in Waterville. Following this, Lola lived in assisted living facilities in Sylvania. Together, Ed and Lola had three children, Jerry, Larry and Bonny. Lola held many jobs during her lifetime, but most notably as the bookkeeper at the businesses she and Ed owned – the Shell and Gulf Oil service stations in Waterville. She remained active after her retirement, spending time with her grandchildren, volunteering at Waterville Elementary School, caring for children of families in Waterville, gardening, cooking, reading, finding bargains at garage sales, doing word search puzzles, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune and going on long walks around Waterville.

Lola is survived by her children, Larry (Lisa) Peske, of Waterville and Bonny (Dan) Pletcher, of Hudson, Mich.; grandchildren, Amanda Peske, Ashley (Justin) Fujka, Sarah Peske, Kendra (Keith) Church, Jayne (Josh) Bialecki and K’Leigh Peske; stepgrandchildren, Jennifer and Samantha Pletcher; great-grandchildren, Brynn Church and Camden and Charlotte Bialecki; and sisters-in-law, Carol Ross and Maxine Ross. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; son, Jerry (Jennifer); and siblings, Sylvester Ross, Isebell Schiefert, Virginia Reighard, Marie Vinecourt, Betty Tanier, Charles Ross, Dale Ross, Lawrence Ross and Donna Masales.

Family and friends were received on November 29 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home Waterville Chapel, followed by the funeral service with officiate Pastor Warren Clifton. Interment followed in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Grand Rapids. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy may send memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association. To leave an online condolence or fond memory with the family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.