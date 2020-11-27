Obituaries: 11-26-20

Paula Monroe

Paula E. Monroe, age 76, of Maumee, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo.

She was born on November 16, 1944 in Bluffton, Ohio to Paul and Martha Greding. After graduating from Bluffton High School in 1962, she attended Toledo Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1965. She married Larry Monroe on March 26, 1966 in Lambertville, Mich. The inseparable couple raised four rambunctious sons, supporting them with unconditional love. Paula worked at Toledo Hospital from 1965-67 and again from 1975-85. Paula continued her career at the Endoscopy Center, Digestive Healthcare Consultants of Northwest Ohio until her retirement in 2008. The tight-knit group of nurses and doctors made patients’ well-being the top priority. The staff and Dr. Koffel, Dr. Colturi, Dr. Slee and Dr. Bernsdorff were like family.

Paula lived to help others, most significantly through her profession as a registered nurse. In 1997-98, she took her RN skills to help set up a clinic in Guatemala City with Dr. Anne Ruch to help children living in the city dump. In August 1992, Paula was a member of a Disaster Medical Assistant Team that helped in Hurricane Andrew relief efforts. Paula enjoyed traveling with Larry to Alaska, Europe, Hawaii and the Western states.

Paula was the rock and glue of the family, the Matriarch. Her generosity was focused on the happiness of others. An excellent cook, she loved hosting dinners. Gathering together brought the most joy, and she adored her grandkids. She always enjoyed the companionship and unconditional love of her many faithful dogs. She helped adults learn to read and supported underprivileged kids at elementary schools. Later, she loved life at Waterside with the fun coming in the form of line dancing, card playing, pickle-ball, the Suburban Singers and the Red Hatters. Always on the go, the number of close friends grew along with her enthusiasm for life. She loved traveling and getting together with her special group, “The Bears.” Her Christian beliefs were always paramount and she enjoyed discovering different faiths. She enjoyed sewing, making beautiful stitches of new babies’ names. She confronted a tough seven-year battle with cancer with incredible grace, courage and dignity.

In addition to her parents, Paula was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Larry, son James and granddaughter Sarah. She is survived by sons Matt (Angi) Monroe, Tim Monroe and Mark (Joy) Monroe; grandchildren Carter Crum, Shawna Monroe, Dylan Crum and Lucas Monroe; brother Harry (Barb) Greding; niece Karen (Kevin) Flynn; nephew Chris (Kate) Greding; nephews Bob (Bogusia) and Gary Monroe; nephew Ryan (Anna) Monroe; and nieces Kerry (Ben) Black and Arielle (Joe) LaBarbera.

The family decided to cancel visitation in light of the stay-at-home advisory due to COVID-19. Plans to celebrate Paula’s life will be announced at a later date. Private interment took place at Highland Memory Gardens on Monday, November 23, 2020. The family thanks the team of doctors, nurses and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their exceptional dedication to Paula. In lieu of flowers, Paula strongly encouraged memorial contributions be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Dennie Rober

It is with heavy hearts we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend on November 16, 2020. Dennie will be sorely missed, as he was a very special person.

If you were lucky enough to meet Dennie, you would remember him because he was sure to make you smile. He was always friendly, a legendary teaser and loved to tell a good story. He cherished time spent with family and friends, and at all times looked at the world with the glass half full. You couldn’t help but want to be around him.

He was born on June 3, 1943 to Mr. and Mrs. John C. Rober. Dennie was raised in South Toledo by his father John and lived in the Maumee area for over 40 years. He attended Arlington grade school, Libbey High School in the Class of 1961 and The University of Toledo. Dennie started his material-handling career at the Anderson Engineering Department. At 30 years old, he went on to own or operate six different companies, including Material Handling Specialists, Taylor Material Handling and Tilt-Or-Lift Inc. He received three patents on forklift service lifts. In his late 20s, he was president of the Toledo Jaycees. In 1974, he was named one of the 10 outstanding men of the year. In 1975, Dennie was named outstanding young man in the state of Ohio as well as America. He was given a JCI scholarship from the International Junior Chamber of Commerce. These awards were given to Dennie for his leadership in community service. He was instrumental in starting the first Special Olympics in N.W. Ohio.

He gutted and rebuilt two lakefront homes in Luna Pier and Lasalle, Mich. Dennie coached baseball teams in the Heatherdowns league for 10 years. He restored two antique boats, a 1955 Wolverine and a 1948 Chris Craft. Dennie was a boater for over 50 years and a member of the Maumee River Yacht Club for 25 years. He was a member of the Maumee Elks for 30 years. Dennie was an avid U of M football fan and season ticket holder for 37 years. He was a member of Community of Christ Lutheran Church, Whitehouse.

Dennie is survived by his loving wife Rosalind “Roz”; daughters Kim (Andrew) Cramer and Brooke (Geoffrey) Potts; stepdaughter Laura (Vince) Schweickert; stepsons Jeff (Shelley) Thomas, Matt (Vickey) Thomas and Ryan (Melanie) Thomas; grandchildren Brittany, Jessica, Caitlin, Reid, Blake, Whitney, Andrew (Cassie), Ellyn (Adam), Emily, Claire, Molly, Natalie, Adia and Emma; great-grandchildren Henry, Adler, Ansley, Madelyn; and brother, Paul (Nancy) Cook. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Joe, sister Ruth Ann Schultz, wife Judyth and daughter Trisha.

Services for Dennie will be private. Memorial donations can be directed to Sunshine Children’s Home in Maumee or Community of Christ Lutheran Church in Whitehouse. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Carson Ramey

Carson Ray Ramey passed away on November 20, 2020, in his mother’s arms. Carson lived most of his life at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital because he was born with hypoplastic right heart syndrome and pulmonary atresia. He was a strong boy and overcame many obstacles. He stole the hearts of many, including family, friends, nurses and doctors, even though most family and friends didn’t have a chance to meet him in person.

His parents will always remember his big sweet eyes, fuzzy blonde hair and long eyelashes, as well as the way he would keep an eye on his nurses whenever they came into the room. He loved story time and would wiggle around to sound books. Whenever he slept, he would cross his little legs, and he always enjoyed snuggle time with his parents. Carson brought a lot of love into the world in his short time here.

Surviving are his loving parents, Josh and Jackie Ramey; grandparents, Christine Eisenhauer, Carl (Michelle) Eisenhauer, Tracy Stamper and Barry Stamper; aunts, Julie Eisenhauer, Jessica (Tony) Rodriguez, Ashly Stamper, Katelyn Stamper and cousin, Liam.

Family and friends were received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee and funeral services for Carson were private. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfunerealhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Ronald McDonald House Charities Ann Arbor. The family would also like to send a special thank-you to Carson’s medical team at Mott Children’s Hospital for their care and compassion.