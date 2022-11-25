Obituaries: 11-24-22

Geraldine Kline

Geraldine “Gerry” (Burger) Kline, age 92, of Greeneville, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, November 2.

A former resident of Maumee for 60 years, she was born in Walbridge to Raymond and Gertrude (Vander Vlucht) Burger on April 30, 1930; she was one of 12 children. She attended Lake School for grades 1-7 and Coy Elementary in Oregon for eighth grade and graduated from Clay High School in 1948. She was a former employee of Toledo Memorial Park and Cemetery and the National Exchange Club. In 1959, she married the “love of her life,” Jerry L. Kline. They had two children, Sherry Jo and Gary Joe.

Gerry was a member of Maumee United Methodist Church and Midwest Tool Collectors Club and a cofounder of the American Torquay Society. She was a volunteer for the Miami Children’s Home, Stranahan Theater, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and vacation bible school. She enjoyed decorating cakes, antiquing, writing poetry, performing as a clown and participating in country western dancing. Her favorite pastime was being with family and she was extremely proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She met many friends during her 20 winters living in Florida.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Jerry; father, Raymond; mother, Gertrude; stepfather, Dr. Glenn McKinney; sisters, Mary Ellen (Don) Monroe, Ruth (Paul) Wescott, Joanne (Leland) Zunk and Carolyn Burger; brothers, Raymond Burger, Jr., John (Frances) Burger, Rolland (Mae) Burger and Robert Burger; brothers-in-law, Glenn Levy, Delmont Hosley and Ronald Oatley; and daughter-in-law, Retha Kline. Gerry is survived by her daughter, Sherry (Nathan) McFerrin; son, Gary Kline; granddaughters, Brooke (Chris) Woodrow and Tara (Jordan) deKeratry; great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Luke Woodrow; sisters, Doris Levy, Joyce Hosley and Donna Oatley; sister-in-law, Toni Burger; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date in Toledo.

Kathleen McKinney

Kathleen Ann (Bain) McKinney, age 74, of Toledo, passed away on Monday, November 14 at Genacross Wolf Creek in Holland.

Born in Toledo on June 14, 1948 to James and Catherine (Casey) Bain, she attended Rosary Cathedral and graduated from Start High School in 1966. Kathleen was employed at the Little Hut and Libbey Glass from 1974-2009. She enjoyed watching Golden Girls, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, visiting the Thomas M. Wernert Center, attending Emotions Anonymous meetings and her coffee and milkshakes. She will be remembered for being kind and gentle and her love for everyone.

Surviving are her son, Scott (Heather) McKinney; daughter, Maryellen (Todd) Copic; grandchildren, Dylan, Peyton, Brooklyn, Sarah, T.J. (Ali) and Macie; great-grandchildren, Claire, Earl, Camden and Emerson; siblings, Pete Bain, Mike Bain, Jim (Jackie) Bain, Bridget Baxendale, Nancy Bain, Lucy (Bob) Hyter and Pat Bain; many nieces and nephews; and her canine companion, Noah, who is now in the loving care of her sister Nancy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister-in law, Theresa Bain.

Friends and family were received on November 21 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee, followed by a funeral Mass and interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Thomas M. Wernert Center, 208 W. Woodruff Ave., Toledo, OH 43604. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Merlin Thomas

Merlin “Gary” Thomas, age 85, of Waterville, passed away on Friday, November 18.

Born at home in Waterville on October 4, 1937 to the late Heber James and Nellie Asenath (Heller) Thomas, he married Frances Herr on April 6, 1963 and she survives in Waterville. Gary was a 1956 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball. He was a lifelong farmer, enjoyed square dancing and always looked forward to the annual pig roasts for family and friends that he and Frances hosted. He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Whitehouse and the Ohio Farm Bureau.

Along with his wife of 59 years, Frances, Gary is survived by his children, Matthew Thomas, of Malinta, Ohio, Jeannette (Eugene) Barney, of Whitehouse, LeAnna (Tony) DiFeterici, of Grand Rapids, Ohio and Martha Schone (James) Gladstone, of Michigan; grandchildren, Joshua Barney, Jessica (Tom) Schuette, Courtney (Tyler) Iwinski, Kathryn (Justin Barndt) Barney, Taylor (Dylan Debelak), Schone, Tia Schone, Joseph DiFeterici and Emma DiFeterici; great-grandchildren, Zachary Schuette, Trevor Schuette, Arya Iwinski and Ava Iwinski; brothers, Leland Thomas and Stephen Thomas; and sister, Donna Marie Box. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Thomas; and brother, Richard Thomas.

Services took place on November 22 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Whitehouse, followed by private interment in Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in his memory to Zion United Methodist Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family, please visit dunnfuneralhome.com.