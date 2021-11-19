Obituaries: 11-18-21

Lisle Nied

Lisle E. Nied, age 91, of Toledo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 11.

Born to Linus and Margaret (Watson) Nied on November 28, 1929, he graduated from DeVilbiss High School and then served his country proudly in U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Lisle married Marilyn Joyce Pettis on October 20, 1951 and together they raised four children. He spent his career working as a parts manager for Century Toro until the time of his retirement. He was a longtime member of Monclova Road Baptist Church and was an avid Ohio State football and Detroit Tigers baseball fan. He married Helen Handy on September 4, 1981 and they were married for 25 years. Lisle had a great sense of humor and a joke for everyone.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen; grandson, Michael Nied; and brother, Ovid Nied. He is survived by his children, Linda Gokey, Sharie (Tim) Foley and David and Jim (Melanie) Nied; grandchildren, Alan Nied, Melissa and Chris Foley, Ashley (Lou) Hartman and Robert (Jessi) Nied; great-granddaughter, Emersyn Nied; half-brother, John Nied; special friend, Carol Jacobs; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service took place on November 16 at Monclova Road Baptist Church. A private interment will be conducted at Toledo Memorial Park at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg for their compassionate care. Memorial donations may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or to Monclova Road Baptist Church. Please view and sign the online guest registry at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

Dorothy Otis

Dorothy “Dot” Rachel Otis, age 86, of Toledo, died on Friday, November 12.

Born to Levi and Thelma Lukens in Waldo, Ohio on January 2, 1935, she grew up on a dairy farm in Fayette, attended Heidelberg College and graduated from Bowling Green State University. For 30 years she was a first- and second-grade teacher in Tecumseh, Mich., Hanau, Germany and Rossford. She was married to James Otis for 34 years. They lived in Maumee before moving to Ohio Living Swan Creek Retirement Village, which both said was one of the best decisions they ever made together.

Dorothy enjoyed traveling, music, theater, letter writing, and doing things with family and friends. She enjoyed volunteering at the Genacross Lutheran Services/Toledo Campus and Genacross Lutheran/Wolf Creek. She also volunteered for 15 years with Hospice of Northwest Ohio and at Ohio Living Swan Creek. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Maumee, where she served as an elder, a deacon and longtime choir member. A lover of life, Dorothy was grateful for each day of life God gave her and was thankful for family and friends who touched her life in many ways. She also appreciated and loved the four-footed canine friends who added much to the joy of living through the years.

Dorothy appreciated and supported several community organizations, such as Maumee Valley Save-a-Pet, Schedel Gardens, Toledo Botanical Garden, Metroparks of Toledo, the Toledo Museum of Art, the Toledo Symphony, the Toledo Zoo, the Toledo Community Foundation and WGTE Public Media.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James, as well as her brother, Richard (Marjorie) Lukens. Dorothy is survived by her son, James (Sarah) Otis; granddaughters, Claire (Chris) Miller and Amanda (Jon Burzynski) Otis; niece, Karen Witte; sister-in-law, Marjorie Lukens; nephews, Matthew and Mark Lukens; and great-grandchildren, James and Helen Miller and Kayden Burzynski.

Dorothy chose to be cremated. Family and friends will be received from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 19 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 20 at the First Presbyterian Church of Maumee. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to the Life Care Fund at Ohio Living Swan Creek, 5916 Cresthaven Ln., Toledo, OH 43614; First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Broadway, Maumee, OH 43537; Maumee Valley Save-a-Pet, 5250 Hill Ave., Toledo, OH 43615; or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences to the family may be made at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Kayla Scribner

Kayla Jeanne Scribner, 28, left this Earth unexpectedly on November 11. Born December 16, 1992 in Toledo to Jeff and Karen (Day) Scribner, Kayla was an avid lover of all animals and the proud owner of All Breed Kennels in Maumee, which she took over from her mentor, Richard Pallett, at the age of 22.

Her motto of “one more to love” led her to be the most amazing dog mom to her pack of seven. Kayla had a heart of gold, an infectious smile, and she carried a light within her illuminating compassion. Her zest of life followed her everywhere she went. You’ll be able to feel her presence as the snow begins to fall as she was obsessed with anything winter. Kayla enjoyed snow, The Phantom of the Opera, Bright Eyes, Billy Joel, Bo Burnham, tattoos, olives, blankets, socks, Ewan McGregor, animals, and putting loved ones before herself. Although the world will be dimmer without her light, she is shining in the night sky as a star. Make sure to look up and look for her, she’s there.

Kayla was preceded in death by her grandma, Lillian Day and Poppy James Scribner. Kayla was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, fiancee, niece, cousin, supervisor and friend to so many.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving parents, Jeff and Karen Scribner; secret hero sister, Jillian (Thomas) Webster; brother, Jordan Scribner (who could do no wrong in her eyes), fiance, Dustin Davis and his family; Dziadek, Frank (Grandma Lee) Lendecker; Nonnie, Patricia Scribner; best-friend, Catie Szkatulski; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, co-workers, friends, and her most precious fur-baby, Murdoc Montgomery (who was her saving grace in so many ways).

The family will receive guests on Friday, November 19 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions – SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, where a Celebration of Life honoring Kayla will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Toledo Humane Society in Kayla’s memory.

To leave a special message for Kayla’s family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.

Mark Dotson

Mark Dotson, son of Don and Ethel Dotson, passed away at the age of 72 on November 14.

Mark was a 1967 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School. In January of 1977, he married his love Colleen (Mesnard) and together they had a son, Benjamin. Mark was proud to be an owner of a general contracting business for over 36 years, working with many satisfied customers. He was a master union carpenter for more than 50 years. Mark was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Whitehouse since he was 12 years old and served as Chairman of Trustees for 25 years. Mark was a true giver and servant of God as he would do anything for anyone at any time. He was a loving husband, proud father and fiercely loved Papa.

Mark is survived by his wife, Ben (Laurie), grandson and #1 buddy Caleb, brothers Gary (Deborah) and Rodd (Kathy), sister Hope (Leon) Woods, many nieces and nephews, lots of church family and The Dotson Company family. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Kurt and Todd.

May Jesus Christ bless you all as he did Mark. The Lord took a kid from a small town, gave him the tenacity to work hard, love what he did, and really blessed his life. Praise God! Mark had every confidence of where he would be in death, and with his faith in Christ, he is now with his savior Jesus in heaven. If you believe in Jesus, you should have the same confidence. Be not afraid, GOD is with you always.

As a final statement, Mark wishes people to stop doing bad, start doing good, and love God. This is fairly simple to live by, so just go and do it. Always remember, you can’t outgive God. Whatever you give away, if you have the right motives, God will give back what is more than ample. So, for crying out loud, enjoy your life and go out there and have some fun.

Visitation will be held at Zion United Methodist Church, 10926 Maumee St., Whitehouse, on Friday, November 19 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. A brief service will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. The family requests that those attending wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the church or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Services have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Whitehouse. To leave an online memory, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.