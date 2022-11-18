Obituaries: 11-17-22

Duane Kerscher

Dr. Duane Joseph Kerscher, age 92, of Monclova and Maumee, passed away of natural causes on Saturday, October 29.

On January 8, 1930, he was the first boy to be born in the then-new Toledo Hospital to Cletus and Lucille (Limpach) Kerscher. Duane was kind, generous and a well-known and loved physician, practicing at the Maumee Clinic on the Anthony Wayne Trail and Williams Street for nearly four decades with partner physicians Jack Williams, Leighton Webber and Bert Block. Duane was also a doctor on staff at St. Luke’s Hospital, Flower Hospital, St. Vincent’s Hospital and Parkview Hospital, serving as Chief of Staff at Parkview Hospital for a time.

Duane graduated from Monclova High School (1948), The Ohio State University (bachelor’s 1952 and master’s 1953) and the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine (1957). He was an Eagle Scout, high school valedictorian and for four years was a proud member of “The Best Damn Band in the Land,” The Ohio State University Marching Band, making two train trips to Pasadena, California, playing the French horn and marching in the Rose Bowl Parade and on the Rose Bowl Field on game day. Fraternity memberships included Kappa Kappa, Theta Xi and The Atlas Club.

Duane served as president of the Maumee Rotary Club (1969-70), president of the Ohio Osteopathic Association (1982-83) and in 2004 was recognized by the Ohio House of Representatives as a Home Town Hero of Maumee. He decided to go into medicine out of a desire to help people after his sister, Joan, died from cancer at a young age. Affectionately known as “Doc,” Duane had a great “bedside manner” and dedication to his patients, delivering many babies, making house calls and riding his snowmobile to St. Luke’s Hospital to see his patients during the “Blizzard of ’78.” Always interested in new ways to treat his patients, in the 1970s, Duane was one of the first physicians in the Toledo area to be trained in acupuncture and to use it in his practice. For many years, he was also doctor to the rock stars, treating touring performers at the Toledo Sports Arena, Savage Hall and the Stranahan Theater.

Duane had a passion for life. At a young age, he learned about hard work and entrepreneurship with his father, by growing and selling popcorn from one of the very first concession stands at the Lucas County Fair. He was also a three-sport high school athlete and enjoyed illustration and painting. While practicing as a physician, Duane also pursued other business ventures, including opening a Lum’s family restaurant on Laskey Road in Toledo, with two partners. Along with his wife “Wini,” Duane also took great pride in their family, raising four children and passing along his kindness, unbridled optimism and entrepreneurial spirit.

He always loved the outdoors and being active, whether it was playing tennis or racquetball, sailing on Lake Erie, fishing, riding the family’s Quarter Horses, playing cribbage or euchre, or traveling to explore new places such as the United Kingdom, Aruba and the Peruvian Amazon.

Duane was preceded in death by his wife, Winnifred (Spohn); parents; and sister, Joan Ruth Kerscher. Duane’s caring and jovial spirit will be deeply missed by his children, Duane, Jr. (Susie), David (Cindie), Jeffrey (Micaela) and Lisa (David Williams); grandchildren, Will, Justin (Deborah Sperry), Ben (Kris), Jordan (Kelsey) and Claire (Dalen); step-grandchildren, Kelly, Destiny (Allen), Tina and Josh (Chelsea); one great-granddaughter; and six step great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 18, at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, where prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, followed by the funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee and interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church or the Monclova Historical Society. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Patricia Cassin

Patricia C. Cassin, age 83, of Perrysburg, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, November 12.

Born on January 14, 1939 to George and Rebecca (Cornelius) Edwards, she was a lifelong Perrysburg resident, graduating from Perrysburg High School in 1957. Pat was first employed at the Lion Store in downtown Toledo. Later, as a cosmetologist, she became co-owner of First Edition Salon in Bowling Green. The profession suited her well, as she began her lifelong journey of lending an empathetic ear and offering words of encouragement to all who sat in her chair. Customers soon became lifelong friends. Her career then moved to Three Meadows Hair Salon in Perrysburg, as co-owner/operator. She subsequently opened and operated two additional salons in Perrysburg, Pat Cassin & Company and Patricia’s Hair Studio & Gifts.

Pat enjoyed raising her four children, instilling many lifelong lessons and teaching them to be adventurous, creative and kind. She even traveled for the Girls Scouts with two of her daughters to the Grand Canyon, where they hiked to the bottom and performed a service project. She also enjoyed helping her children with school plays, making prize-worthy costumes, sports and traveling to many states. Pat loved working in her yard, knitting, sewing, oil painting, nature and animals of all kinds. She was known for her green thumb, propagating many of her own plants. Everyone who had the pleasure of visiting her had something wonderful to say about the unique, comforting, beautiful oasis she created in her yard and home. Using driftwood, rocks of all shapes and sizes, unique art pieces and plants, Pat’s eye could spot any of these and have the perfect eye-catching place for them. Dozens of beautiful oil paintings adorn her walls – portraits, stills and landscapes she painted over the years.

Surviving are her son, Rick (Christine Carlton) Puse; daughters, Lynne (Randy Nahm) Omey and Jennifer Rothfuss; grandchildren, Westley, Keagan (MacKinzie), Alyssa (Doug), Jake (April), Lyndsay, Kelsi, Kendra, Wilbur IV (Ashley), and Andria; and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Pyn; and brother, Burt Edwards.

Visitation was at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee on November 16 and will continue from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, followed by interment in Fort Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg. Memorial contributions may be made to Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg or an animal charity of choice.