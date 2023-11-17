Obituaries: 11-16-23

Karen Davis

Karen Davis, age 59, of Maumee, passed away on Thursday, November 9, peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Born on February 4, 1964, in Toledo, where she has been a lifelong resident, Karen graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1982 before continuing her education with a bachelor’s degree from The University of Toledo, as well as a Juris Doctorate degree from The University of Toledo Law School.

Karen had a very successful professional career, which included time as an aesthetician at Bella Via Medical Spa, in marketing with Hanson and finance at National City Bank. Most notably, her legal accomplishments included becoming the editor of the UT Law Review, graduating her program Cum Laude, spending time as a public defender and ultimately establishing Davis, Breier and Keller Law Practice, specializing in will and estate planning. Karen also served on the board of the Victory Center and as president of the Society of Plastic Surgical Skin Care Specialists. She enjoyed playing tennis, Jazzercise and most importantly, spending time with her adored family.

Karen is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Brian Davis; children, Tyson (Nina) Davis, Katelyn (Nick) Hauff, Kelsey Davis, Hunter (Paige) Lent and Skyler Davis; grandchildren, Miles and Theo Davis and Natalie Hauff; parents, Michael (Deb) Beckham and Barbara Hickey; and siblings, Kelly Beckham, Matthew (Tiana) Beckham and Tammi (Paul) Van Aken. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Beckham, Jr.; stepfather, Ted Hickey; grandmother, Sally Beckham; and uncle, Bill Beckham.

Family and friends will be received from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 16 at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave. A celebration of life service will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, November 17 at the funeral home. In lieu of gifts, donations may be made to The University of Toledo Law School’s Karen A. Davis Memorial Scholarship Fund. The family would like to offer special thanks to Hospice of Northwest Ohio and to all of Karen’s friends and loved ones who have supported her and her family through this time.