Obituaries: 11-12-20

Phoebe Killy

Phoebe Ruth Killy, age 16 of Brewster, passed away on November 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on September 9, 2004 in Saginaw, Mich., and lived most of her life in the Toledo area. Phoebe was a student at Hiland High School in Berlin, and a member of Trinity Church in Canton.

Phoebe loved Jesus and she loved people. When she learned at 14 that she had glioblastoma multiforme, she said, “If one person comes to faith through this, then it is worth it.” Phoebe was courageous and her faith was on display for many to see right to the end of her life here; and having ran the race well, we trust that now she is in glory with God forevermore.

Phoebe was a friend to many and made an impact on all the lives of those she encountered. She enjoyed reading books, listening to music and riding horses. She was a huge fan of theater (especially musicals), and very much enjoyed writing, photography and various creative arts.

Phoebe is survived by her parents, Scott and Lynnette (Schlabach) Killy II, and siblings, Anthony “Scotty,” Phineas, Peter, Lila and Mabel. She is also survived by her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Phoebe had biological brothers and sisters she did not grow up with or know well, yet she was thankful to be able to get to know her biological sister, Lucinda (Luci) Garcia.

Friends and family are invited to visitation on Friday, November 13 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd, Waterville. Facial coverings are required in the funeral home and social distancing is encouraged. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. with doors opening at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Lee Hutchings officiating. Burial will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery. There will also be a memorial service on Saturday, November 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Berean Community Church, 1504 US 62, Wilmot, Ohio. To leave an online memory, visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.