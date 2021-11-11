Obituaries: 11-11-21

Wilma Pegorsch

Wilma Jane “Mikie” (Stritzel) Pegorsch, age 93, formerly of Maumee, died on Saturday, October 30 in Coldwater, Ohio.

Born in Hillsdale, Mich., on May 22, 1928 to the late Anthony and Elizabeth (Burkholder) Stritzel, she married the late David Pegorsch on January 18, 1947. They shared 73 wonderful years together. Mikie graduated from Whitney Vocational High School, where she studied retail. Upon graduation, she worked for the Lion Store and years later enjoyed working at her daughter’s florist shop. She was a homemaker and a Girl Scout leader. Mikie was a very social person who loved to meet and talk with people. She has been a member of Maumee United Methodist Church since 1960 and so appreciated all the spiritual guidance given to her through them. Please consider making a donation in her name to this church.

Mikie is survived by her children, Michael (Vicki) Pegorsch, Cathy (David) Vogelpohl, Kellie (Melvin) Salsbury and Becky (Sam Lewis) Pegorsch; grandchildren, Tiffani (Travis) Elmore, Peter (Jenny) Vogelpohl, Brian (Melissa) Pegorsch, Jennifer (Eric) Birt and Christopher Salsbury; and her beloved great-grandchildren, Leah and Ryleigh Vollmer, Zoe Vogelpohl and Mason, Carter and Jaylynn Birt. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Florence Lucille (Charles) Norvel, Francis (Charles) Wagner, Mary Kathleen (Freeland) Oswald, Donald Stritzel, Barbara (Edward) Widanka and John (Elizabeth) Stritzel.

The family thanks Briarwood Village in Coldwater for the care they gave her during the last years of her life. Mikie chose to donate her body to The University of Toledo Medical School for the advancement of science. There will be a memorial service at Maumee United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 13.