Obituaries: 11-10-22

June Carole Ramsay

June Carole Ramsay, age 90, of Waterville and formerly of Maumee, passed away on Friday, October 28.

Born on June 5, 1932 in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada to the late Thomas and Madeline (Sharkey) Kennedy, she married Donald Glenn Ramsay on August 24, 1957, and he survives in Waterville. Carole worked as a secretary for the city of Maumee Police Department for 28 years before retiring and was also a realtor for DiSalle Real Estate. She was a member of the Maumee Elks Lodge and enjoyed gardening, cooking and entertaining friends in her home. Everyone who knew her was aware of her creative home decorating and quirky fashion sense. A party at Carole’s house was always fun with great food, costumes and games.

No matter how busy she was, her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Her husband of 65 years, Glenn, was the love of her life and she was grateful to him for taking care of her in her final years. She was incredibly proud of her children and grandchildren and loved attending all of their school and sporting events.

Along with her husband Glenn, Carole is survived by her children, Jeffery (Karen) Ramsay, of Swanton, and Kelly (Ken) Cole, of Sylvania; grandchildren, John (Sarah) Ramsay, June Ramsay, Nicole Ramsay, Megan (Christopher) Titus, Maddie Cole, Katie Cole and George Cole; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Thomas Kennedy. She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Greg Ramsay and Jody Ramsay; brothers, John Kennedy and Billy Kennedy; and sister, Molly Campbell.

In lieu of a funeral, the family is planning to host a celebration of Carole’s life in the spring. Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter at www.alz.org. To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family, visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.