Obituaries: 11-09-23

Carol Berry

Carol L. (Sabo) Berry, age 86, of Maumee, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 28, in her home, surrounded by her beloved husband of 68 years, Jack, and all of her children.

Born in Perrysburg on March 17, 1937, she was the daughter of Albert Sabo and Iva Lou (Gaskell) Sabo. In her youth, she was an active member of the International Order of The Rainbow Girls, a Masonic Youth Service Organization promoting leadership through community service, and enjoyed playing her accordion. Carol was a 1955 graduate of Perrysburg High School and worked in her parents’ restaurant in the historic uptown area of Perrysburg.

She then worked in a clerical position for the Rossford Ordnance Depot before finding her love of cooking and settling into a career of 26 years working for the Maumee Board of Education as head cook for the Maumee High School kitchen/cafeteria. Her love of cooking and baking did not stop with her job. She loved to cook and bake for her family, friends, her kids’ friends and her church family and was famous for her cookies and pies. Her cooking and hostess talents were showcased in The Blade by renowned food critic/columnist Mary Alice Powell and her delicious apple pie won awards in the annual MacQueen Orchard pie contest.

Carol was known as “Mom” to the majority of the Class of 1975 of Maumee High School, as the Berry home was the place to be after all the football and basketball games where she laid out a food spread that included the favorites of many individual athletes, cheerleaders and friends. Mr. and Mrs. Berry provided a safe place for the kids to gather, eat and enjoy friendships. She retired from the Maumee Board of Education in 1993.

She met the love of her life as a feisty 17-year-old by jumping into his parked car on a dare from one of her girlfriends. Jack Berry came out to find her sitting in the passenger seat of his car and, as they say, the rest was history. They eloped and were married about a year later, on September 3, 1955, in Angola, Ind., in the Chapel in the Garden.

Carol was a 67-year member of Grace United Methodist Church in Perrysburg, where she was the leader of a Women’s Fellowship Circle and a Women’s Bible Study group for many years. She led a Prayer Chain and organized a funeral dinner volunteer group. She and her husband have been lifetime members of the Maumee Elks Lodge.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jack Berry, Sr.; children, Jack, Jr., Joyce, Julie and Jeff (Chrissy); brothers, Richard (Debbie) Sabo and Larry Sabo; sister-in-law, Janelle Karsten; very special niece, Linda Berry; special friends, Pastor Grace Brooks, Max and best friend Helen Kinkaid and her weekly Yahtzee partner, Annie Kretz; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins, too many to name. Carol was preceded in death by both of her parents.

She was the most loving and devoted wife and mother a family could ever wish for and a loyal friend. To know her was to love her.

Friends and family were received on November 5 and 6 at Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home in Perrysburg, followed by funeral services and burial in Fort Meigs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dementia Society or Hospice of NW Ohio. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Doretta Longstreet

Doretta Lea “Dorie” Longstreet, age 86, of Waterville, passed away on Friday, November 3, at home with her family by her side.

Born on July 13, 1937 in Freedom Twp., Ohio to the late George and Elta (Riefers) Wiemken, she married Leonard W. “Dewey” Longstreet at Zion Lutheran Church in Waterville on January 26, 1957. She remained devoted to him throughout their 62 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on October 7, 2019.

Doretta was a 1955 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School. She worked as an executive secretary at Owens-Illinois for 30 years before her retirement. She remained a member of Zion Lutheran Church throughout her life. She enjoyed working in her yard, but most of all she enjoyed spending time vacationing and being with her family. She was a compassionate, caring, generous and loving individual to all that knew her.

She is survived by her daughters, Terry (Craig) Nofzinger, of Midlothian, Va., and Christine (Craig) Potts, of Maumee; sister, Marlene Buchhop, of Liberty Center; brother, Larry (Sharon) Wiemken, of Danbury, Wisc.; grandchildren, Matthew (Lara) Hertzfeld, Grant (Caitlin) Nofzinger, Lauren (Larry) Thompson and Jenelle (Daniel) Calverley; and great-grandchildren, Hudson Nofzinger, Brayden Thompson, Lorelei Hertzfeld, Cassidy Nofzinger, Camden Thompson and Mason Hertzfeld. She was predeceased by her brother, Ronald Wiemken, of Waterville; and sister, Linda Perry, of Martinsville, Va.

A memorial service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 18 at Zion Lutheran Church, 22 N. 2nd St. in Waterville. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio for its compassionate care over the last three months of her life. To leave an online condolence or fond memory with the family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.

Marilyn Simpson

Marilyn Simpson passed away peacefully with her children by her side. She was secure in her belief that she would be with her Lord, now and forever.

She has now joined her husband, Jim, who preceded her in death in 2021. Jim was her high school sweetheart, and they married in 1952, two years after they graduated from Waterville High School. It was a good decision, and they were inseparable since. Marilyn and Jim were very proud of the children their marriage produced: Sue (Ray) Millenbaugh, Mary (Randy) Breymaier, Jim (Jan) Simpson and Michael Simpson. Marilyn said, “We believe our six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren are well worth the few stresses we had raising our own.” Marilyn’s parents were Harry and Lillian (Gruber) Shepler. She also has a younger brother, Harry and younger sister, Rev. Karen, who preceded her in death.

Marilyn spent all but two years of her life in the Waterville area. For more than 20 years, she was the executive secretary of the Joseph L. Wolcott Scholarship Fund. She was thrilled when she heard of the successes of the young people who touched her life, and her relationships with her coworkers were special.

She was active in the Waterville United Methodist Church and other local organizations and loved camping and vacations with the family and square dancing with her doting husband, and had a keen interest in researching the family genealogy. She also had a passion for the Toledo Symphony and participated in a local Profit and Pleasure group and her book club. She was also an ardent supporter of the Waterville library. She passed on to her children and grandchildren her love for family, zany antics and her appreciation for questioning and learning at every opportunity.

Marilyn was a loving and welcoming soul. She will be missed greatly by her family, friends and those that came to know her.

A memorial service will take place to celebrate Marilyn’s life on Saturday, November 18 at Waterville United Methodist Church, 7715 Waterville Monclova Rd., with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow. Pastor Teresa Wenrick will officiate. Memorial contributions may be given to Waterville United Methodist Church or the Lucas County Public Library. To leave an online condolence or fond memory with the family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.

Samuel Macera

Samuel M. Macera, age 94, of Waterville, passed away at home on Saturday, November 4.

Born on August 23, 1929 in Bridgeton, N.J., to the late Antonio and Francesca (Ferullo) Macera, he married Janet Middleton on September 15, 1956 and she preceded him in death on April 16, 2020.

Sam served his country proudly in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany from 1951-53. He taught social studies at Bridgeton High School for seven years. In 1965, he moved his family to Waterville to begin his career as a quality control manager at the Hunt-Wesson Foods Rossford plant. He retired from Hunt-Wesson in 1991.

Sam joined Waterville Playshop in 1970 and since that time had been a very active and contributing member. He served in every position on the board except membership and was chair three times. He was Marty Beaber’s musical director for 14 shows and directed 22 on his own. Sam directed for the Grand Rapids Historical Society summer musical for 25 years. With Marty Beaber and JoAnna Umlauf, he helped create Juke Box Saturday Night, a traveling musical variety show that performed throughout Northwest Ohio for 30 years. He was musical director for “Sounds of the Season” (1992-98), televised on WGTE-13 and for the Christmas Concerts (2010-14) presented at Zion Lutheran Church.

With Pat Dickey as editor or co-editor, they amassed numerous “outstanding” (highest) awards from OCTA for the Playshop Newsletter Calls & Cues. He was also the resident printer for Playshop for 30 years. For his hard work and dedication, Sam was awarded the first Spirit Award in 1998, the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008 and in 2010 was the first Playshop member inducted into the Ohio Community Theatre Association’s Hall of Fame. In 2019, he published The Waterville Playshop: A History 1952-2018. He also played bass for countless Playshop productions.

Sam was recognized by The Mirror in 2019 as a General’s Hero. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Waterville, where he sang in the choir and was very involved in organizing dramas and musicals. He was active in volunteering for Waterville’s annual Roche De Boeuf Festival. Sam played tennis in senior leagues, most recently at Belmont Country Club, until February 2023. Sam was a talented photographer, liked spending time camping and hiking and always looked forward to trips to Mackinaw City with his friends.

He is survived by his children, Sue (Lewis) Chandler, Andy (Myrlene) Macera, Lynne (Kevin) Helman and Beth (Brad) Hertzfeld; grandchildren, Chrystel Wilkins, Bryan Chandler, Francesca Macera, Gabriela Macera, Amy Giffor, Jessica Peart, Jennifer Brier and Taylor Studyvin; as well as 14 great-grandchildren.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janet; grandson, Trevor Hertzfeld; and siblings, John Macera, Paul Macera, Florence Bacon, Dominic Macera, Mary Scarlato, Joe Macera and Mike Macera.

Family and friends will be received from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 10 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville. His funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 11 at Zion Lutheran Church in Waterville. Pastor Meg Boger will officiate. Additional visitation will take place on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society or the Toledo Humane Society. To leave an online condolence or fond memory with the family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.